Notorious Pickpockets In Oshodi Area Of Lagos, Arrested By Police (Photo)

The long arm of law has finally caught up with some notorious pickpockets operating around Oshodi in Lagos.
Two suspected hoodlums, Tajudeen Adedayo, 27, and Courage Agu, 24, were arrested on Monday in separate incidences of phone theft by RRS officers stationed in Oshodi.
A stolen phone and a purse were found with Adedayo, while he managed to pass on another phone to his colleague before he was arrested via a chase.
Courage had equally passed on his picks before he was arrested by two of his victims at Oshodi Under bridge. He was handed over to RRS officers.
They both confessed to being phone thieves and pickpockets in Oshodi.
Adebayo in his confession disclosed that early morning and evenings of Mondays and Fridays are their peak periods every week.
Apart from those who sleep in Oshodi, many others come from Sango, Agege, Abule Egba e.t.c to feast on passersby in Oshodi.
