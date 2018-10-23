Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Notorious Pickpockets In Oshodi Area Of Lagos, Arrested By Police (Photo)



Posted by Mcadioh on October 23, 2018 under Naija News 0

The long arm of law has finally caught up with some notorious pickpockets operating around Oshodi in Lagos.

Two suspected hoodlums, Tajudeen Adedayo, 27, and Courage Agu, 24, were arrested on Monday in separate incidences of phone theft by RRS officers stationed in Oshodi.

A stolen phone and a purse were found with Adedayo, while he managed to pass on another phone to his colleague before he was arrested via a chase.

Courage had equally passed on his picks before he was arrested by two of his victims at Oshodi Under bridge. He was handed over to RRS officers.

They both confessed to being phone thieves and pickpockets in Oshodi.

Adebayo in his confession disclosed that early morning and evenings of Mondays and Fridays are their peak periods every week.

Apart from those who sleep in Oshodi, many others come from Sango, Agege, Abule Egba e.t.c to feast on passersby in Oshodi.

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:14:00 SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:17:00 Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today

Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today

Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture. Bolt said he expects a

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:19:00 2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts

2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections. President Buhari President Buhari

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 02:10:00 Neymar will not return to Barca—Bartomeu

Neymar will not return to Barca—Bartomeu

BARCELONA president Josep María Bartomeu has denied that the club are going to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. NeymarBartomeu’s added his voice to those responding to

0 News 20/10/2018 09:00:00 Strategy: A Palestinian-American billionaire built a $1.4 billion luxury city from scratch in the desert to be a 'Marshall Plan' for Palestine's economy

Strategy: A Palestinian-American billionaire built a $1.4 billion luxury city from scratch in the desert to be a 'Marshall Plan' for Palestine's economy

Rawabi is the first planned city in the West Bank built by and for Palestinians. The $1.4 billion project is the brainchild of

0 News 23/10/2018 01:43:00 3 strange graves found in new C’River monarch’s palace

3 strange graves found in new C’River monarch’s palace

•Uproar in Efut kingdom, as chiefs, residents call for cleansing •HRM Hogan reacts, says opponents won’t frighten me/FoEN By Ike Uchechukwu EFUT- THERE was pandemonium at Efut

0 News 22/10/2018 17:06:00 Khashoggi: Video shows Saudis using body double to cover up murder

Khashoggi: Video shows Saudis using body double to cover up murder

*Body double left consulate in journalist’s clothing* Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi was murdered* Trump says remains unsatisfied with Saudi accountsA member of the 15-man team suspected

0 News 19/10/2018 14:56:00 Strategy: Former GE and NBC exec Beth Comstock can credit much of her success to learning to 'wallow in ambiguity'

Strategy: Former GE and NBC exec Beth Comstock can credit much of her success to learning to 'wallow in ambiguity'

Beth Comstock spent 27 years at General Electric, also working for its former NBC properties, rising to the position of vice chair. She recently

0 News 22/10/2018 03:43:00 Lai Mohammed Is High Priest Of Fake News, Says Atiku Campaign Organisation​

Lai Mohammed Is High Priest Of Fake News, Says Atiku Campaign Organisation​

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has described the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, as the “high priest of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Most Watched Movies

cron