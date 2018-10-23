GOOD MOVE!! Nigerian Police Nab 2 Notorious Kidnappers In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested the duo of Tairu Kadiri Amedu aged 35 and Aleru Suleiman aged 38, over their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.
According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Command, ASP William Aya on Tuesday, the two suspect kidnapped one Sanni David Aliu, who later died in their custody.
Aya stated that 11 assorted sim cards, eight (8) assorted sim card certificates, twenty-nine (29) pieces of fake US dollars, twenty three (23) pieces of fake Euro, seven (7) assorted mobile phones and seven (7) ATM cards were some of the exhibits recovered from the above suspects.
The statement reads “Consequent on the activities of criminal elements such as Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Cultism within Kogi State, the Commissioner of Police , CP Ali A. Janga PSC deployed some strategies and directed the Federal Special Anti robbery Squad (FSARS) in the State to hunt for the criminal elements terrorizing the State and ensure they are arrested.
“In total compliance with the directives, the FSARS in synergy with the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) in the State acting on the information that one Sanni David Aliu ‘m’ of Ankpa was kidnapped by unknown hoodlums.
“The combined team of Police and DSS operatives swung into action through intelligence led operations with the skills applied storms the kidnappers hideout and arrested the above suspects, while the victim was discovered dead and the body recovered from their dens.
“The exhibits above were equally recovered from the suspects. Suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.”
