If You Are To Pick Your Birth Month And Collect The Money, How Much Will You Collect?

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 23, 2018 under Talk Zone 0
Hello fellow Naijaloadites,
So I was going through twitter and I saw this amazing tweet, then I decided to share it with you.
If Your Birth Month Was To Be Converted To Money, How Much Will You Collect.
Mine Will Be 450m.
Drop Your Comments Below.
f
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area
Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today
Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture. Bolt said he expects a
2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections. President Buhari President Buhari
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Politics: John Kelly reportedly grabbed a former Trump official by the collar and pushed him against the wall during a heated argument
White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly grabbed Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, by the collar and pushed him against the wall
Politics: OBAMA: 'There's a pattern' of Republicans running the economy 'into the ground' and Democrats having to 'come back and clean things up'
Former President Barack Obama pushed back on Republicans attempts to take credit for recent economic strength during a speech Monday. "So when you hear
NASS POSITION: There’s no zoning arrangement in Aguata, group insists
By Gabriel OlawaleA GROUP, Aguata Stakeholders in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has dismissed reports of a zoning arrangement for the National Assembly
Grant Nnamdi Kanu, other Biafra agitators Presidential pardon, Ohanaeze Youths urge Buhari
By Peter OkutuThe leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Presidential pardon to the leader of the
The secret recipe to moist and fluffy chocolate cake!
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
AGN honours Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey for his achievements as a veteran actor
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>