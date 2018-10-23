Everywhere Stew!!! Customs Intercepts ₦27 Million Stew Imported From China (Photos)

Following credible intelligence gathering, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a container full with imported soup (stew) and some other edible items worth N27, 960,000 from China.
The container, sighted at one of the Nigerian ports, was intercepted by the CGC Strike Force team, as a result of information provided by the Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) of the Service.
Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Deputy Comptroller and National Coordinator, Comptroller General Strike Force, Abdullahi Kirawa said the system has degenerated to the level that Nigerians are now importing stew into the country. .
He bemoaned that the pots of stew and other edible items imported, which could not be identified as a result of Chinese Language written on their packs could pose serious dangers to human health.
He added:
“Nigerians are hard-working people known for our marvelous delicacies. How can someone import stew into the country? The stew was carefully conceived inside the container.
I will advise that Nigerians should ignore egocentric and embrace ethnocentrism.
Our quest for foreign goods and items must be discouraged and we must work hard to embrace and patronize home made goods, including our delicious stew that are prepared from our homes and not engage in this type of business.
This type of soup posed dangers to public health, to economy and of course, the employment of our teeming youths.
If stew would be imported, then what else are we going to do? So this is something we need to reflect on.”
See Video below:-
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area
Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today
Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture. Bolt said he expects a
2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections. President Buhari President Buhari
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari: You May Choose To Leave Nigeria If You Have Another Country
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians who felt that they have another country outside Nigeria may choose to go. In a statement issued by his
Ways to know if your symptoms might mean cancer
Signs and symptoms are both signals of injury or disease and let us know that something is not right in the body. A symptom is a signal
Ekiti: I’m not a magician — Fayemi
EKITI State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he lacks the power to make the daunting challenges in the state to disappear within a day
LIVE: Libya 1-2 Nigeria (AFCON 2019 qualifier)
Kindly refresh your browser to get minute-by-minute update of the AFCON qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.56' A free kick in a dangerous position for Libya
5 things to know about Sheyi Ojo who is ready to dump England for Nigeria
Sheyi Ojo has declared his readiness to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and dump England whom he has represented at youth levels, here
FLASHBACK: Excerpt Of Interview With Ogunade Confirming Who Killed Dele Giwa
Dele Giwa. It's been more than 30 years since he was assassinated, yet the incident remains a mystery till this very day. The Nigerian journalist,
Post Your Comment below: >>