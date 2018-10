Everywhere Stew!!! Customs Intercepts ₦27 Million Stew Imported From China (Photos)

Following credible intelligence gathering, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a container full with imported soup (stew) and some other edible items worth N27, 960,000 from China.

The container, sighted at one of the Nigerian ports, was intercepted by the CGC Strike Force team, as a result of information provided by the Customs Intelligent Unit (CIU) of the Service.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Deputy Comptroller and National Coordinator, Comptroller General Strike Force, Abdullahi Kirawa said the system has degenerated to the level that Nigerians are now importing stew into the country. .

He bemoaned that the pots of stew and other edible items imported, which could not be identified as a result of Chinese Language written on their packs could pose serious dangers to human health.

He added:

“Nigerians are hard-working people known for our marvelous delicacies. How can someone import stew into the country? The stew was carefully conceived inside the container. I will advise that Nigerians should ignore egocentric and embrace ethnocentrism. Our quest for foreign goods and items must be discouraged and we must work hard to embrace and patronize home made goods, including our delicious stew that are prepared from our homes and not engage in this type of business. This type of soup posed dangers to public health, to economy and of course, the employment of our teeming youths. If stew would be imported, then what else are we going to do? So this is something we need to reflect on.”

