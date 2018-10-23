Abuja Rail Can’t Run Faster Than 90km/h Because We Don’t Want To Kill Cows- Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Abuja-Kaduna rail line cannot run faster than 90 kilometres per hour because the ministry does not want the trains killing cows that pass through the rails while seeking pastures to graze on.
Amaechi said this when he spoke at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit organized by the Ministry of Budget & National Plannng at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday 22, October 2018.
The minister at the forum, highlighted the local problems being faced by the Nigerian railway system. He said Nigeria has more than enough to transport via rail, before stating restrictions caused by cows.
“The reason why we wat to go back to narrow gauge is that between Lagos and Kano, we have 30 million tonnes of cargo.
Even if you do three rail lines, it cannot be enough. It took us 14 days to move coaches from Lagos to Abuja; everyday we go and ask, how far, they say we are near Ogun state… 14 days. But if it were rail, the same day, it will get to Abuja.
The kind of construction we are doing is 120 kilometres per hour (Km/h), it is a speed train.
“We are doing 90km/h with Abuja to Kaduna. The reason we are doing 90km/h is because there are cows everywhere, and we don’t want to kill cows.
The other day they tried 100 and they killed how many cows, and they said ‘you people should replace the cows you killed.
From that day, I have said let us maintain the 90km/h; at 120km/h you get to Kaduna in one hour. You can work in Kaduna and live in Abuja. It was initially one, but now, we have done four locomotives with 14 coaches” he said
???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area
Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today
Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture. Bolt said he expects a
2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections. President Buhari President Buhari
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sports: NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend
Week 6 was a brutal one for bettors, myself extremely included. Whether it was half-point hooks gone wrong, or completely misreading how a game would
Ooni of Ife welcomes his new wife into his palace – photos
The Ooni of Ife welcomed his new wife, Evangelist Naomi into the palace today. Her new name is Her Majesty, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi the New
Imo family petition IG over ‘extra-judicial killing’
By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has been urged to “arrest and prosecute” the Police personnel that allegedly murdered Mr. Collins Ezenwa
Lifestyle: 'Supergirl' star Mehcad Brooks says that being on the show made him realize that he was sexist
"Supergirl" actor Mehcad Brooks opened up to INSIDER about how playing James Olsen on The CW show has made him "a more complete, inclusive, and
These plyometric workouts will push you to the next level
Unless you're a competitive powerlifter, you probably work out to be more than just really good at lifting weights.All those moves you perform at the
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients
Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients A book listing out some human parts has been found with a
Post Your Comment below: >>