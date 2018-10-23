[Music] D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita

Posted by Mcadioh on October 23, 2018 under Music 2

Ace Producer D’Tunes is back with a brand new single after the release of his double release Simbobo and Kolesi which both featured Dr Dolor’s Teni.

This one is tittled “Chika Bonita” where he features Mystro and starboy newbies “Terri“. This a rea definition of Afro Pop!

Listen & Download “D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

. TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK



. » YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses



» Davolee – Way



» Picazo – Macaroni



» Wizkid – Fever



» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa



Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

Download Fuji Music HERE

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on