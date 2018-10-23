Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Music] D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita



Posted by Mcadioh on October 23, 2018 under Music 2

Ace Producer D’Tunes is back with a brand new single after the release of his double release Simbobo and Kolesi which both featured Dr Dolor’s Teni.

This one is tittled “Chika Bonita” where he features Mystro and starboy newbies “Terri“. This a rea definition of Afro Pop!

Listen & Download “D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

.TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK

.» YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses

» Davolee – Way

» Picazo – Macaroni

» Wizkid – Fever

» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

Download Fuji Music HERE

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:14:00 SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:17:00 Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today

Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today

Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture. Bolt said he expects a

0 Top News 23/10/2018 08:19:00 2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts

2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections. President Buhari President Buhari

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 04:54:00 Bukola Saraki’s name submitted to INEC by PDP, as the party’s candidate for Kwara central senatorial zone

Bukola Saraki’s name submitted to INEC by PDP, as the party’s candidate for Kwara central senatorial zone

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party sent Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s name to the INEC as the party’s senatorial candidate for Kwara central senatorial district

0 News 19/10/2018 03:51:00 Ogun Domestic Debt Hits N106b Amid N7b Monthly IGR

Ogun Domestic Debt Hits N106b Amid N7b Monthly IGR

The Ogun State domestic debt profile stands at N106 billion while its monthly average Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is also N7 billion, it was learnt

0 News 18/10/2018 22:37:00 Ahmed Musa wants support for amputee team ahead of World Cup

Ahmed Musa wants support for amputee team ahead of World Cup

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 16/10/2018 10:32:00 Kayode Fayemi sworn-in as Governor of Ekiti state

Kayode Fayemi sworn-in as Governor of Ekiti state

Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been sworn in as the new Governor of Ekiti.The former minister of solid minerals was sworn in on Tuesday 16 October

0 News 18/10/2018 20:53:00 Tech: The parent company of MoviePass just gave another indication that shareholders are balking at its plan to reverse split its stock (HMNY)

Tech: The parent company of MoviePass just gave another indication that shareholders are balking at its plan to reverse split its stock (HMNY)

Helios and Matheson, the parent company of MoviePass has hired a second firm to help it solicit and collect votes on a plan to reverse

0 News 20/10/2018 08:15:00 2019 elections: NYCN to hold nationwide town hall meetings

2019 elections: NYCN to hold nationwide town hall meetings

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded plans to hold the `First National Youth Consensus’ town hall meetings in all 36 states of

Most Watched Movies

cron