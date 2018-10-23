[Music] D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita

Posted by Mcadioh on October 23, 2018 under Music 2
Ace Producer D’Tunes is back with a brand new single after the release of his double release Simbobo and Kolesi which both featured Dr Dolor’s Teni.
This one is tittled “Chika Bonita” where he features Mystro and starboy newbies “Terri“. This a rea definition of Afro Pop!
Listen & Download “D’Tunes Ft. Mystro & Terri – Chika Bonita” below:-
