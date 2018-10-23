2019: APC Will Takeover Kwara Government Entirely – Buhari Boasts

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, boasted that All Progressives Congress, APC, will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 general elections.

President Buhari President Buhari also commended party faithful who have kept faith after the primaries.

This is as he has eulogized his second-in-command during the military era, late Major General Tunde Idiagbon, describing him as a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland and to a superior should be.

Speaking when he received APC governorship aspirants and members of the party from the three senatorial zones of Kwara State at the State House, Abuja, Buhari thanked the APC stakeholders for the position they have taken to continue to support the party regardless of the outcome of the primaries and assured them that, with the unity displayed so far, APC will form the government in Kwara State after the 2019 elections.

While eulogizing Idiagbon who was from the state, he said: “Tunde was strong, loyal and extremely committed to the cause of positively changing the narrative about Nigeria, which the administration set out to do at that time.”

President Buhari recalled how his former deputy, who, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when the administration was overthrown in 1985, insisted on returning to the country despite the political uncertainty especially as he had learnt that he, as Commander-in-Chief at that time, had not been killed in the take-over.

The President added that the late Idiagbon rejected the offer from the King of Saudi Arabia to bring members of his (Idiagbon) family from Nigeria to the Kingdom, as he was his guest at that time, and eventually returned to Nigeria to suffer arrest like he (Buhari) did.

