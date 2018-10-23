Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Usain Bolt Drops His Predictions For The Highly Anticipated Clash Man United vs Juventus Today



Former Jamaican sprinter and 100-metre world-record holder, Usain Bolt, has tipped Manchester United to defeat Juventus in tonight’s Champions League fixture.

Bolt said he expects a great match at Old Trafford, adding that Jose Mourinho’s side, who are playing at home, should use that as an advantage over the Italian champions.

United head to the game after playing a 2-2 draw with Chelsea over the weekend, while Juventus played a 1-1 draw with Genoa in the Seria A encounter on Saturday.

“I think it’ll be a great match,” Bolt told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Two great teams will face each other on the most important stage, with great history and pride. Juventus are doing great in Serie A and the results haven’t been good for United so far, but I remain confident.

“Man United are playing at home so they have a certain advantage. Playing at Old Trafford or away is not the same thing.”

The kick-off time for the match is 8pm.

