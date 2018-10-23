SO SAD!!! 9 Feared Dead As Bus Loses Control On Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the figure in Abeokuta. Oladele said that the accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the bus marked SMK 867 XG.
He said that the bus lost control and collided with the parked truck with registration number AAA XP at 5:30am. “A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident; they comprised 34 males and eight females.
“Three male and two female adults were injured while seven male and two female adults died,” he said.
The sector commander told NAN that the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital while the corpses were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu, Ogun.
