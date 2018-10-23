“I Can’t Marry A Man Who Can’t Fight” – Singer, Chidinma Says

Posted by OG DEJI on October 23, 2018 under Entertainment 0

The gorgeous music star, Chidinma Ekile has taken to social media to express the kind of man her heart desires.

According to her, she desires a man who she can brag about when it’s time to get physical.

She wrote:-

“I can’t marry a man that can’t fight, I needa be able to say “my husband will fuck you up” with confidence”.

See below:-

f

???? Listen & Download Naijaloaded Cypher Vol. 3 Here ????

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on