“I Can’t Marry A Man Who Can’t Fight” – Singer, Chidinma Says



The gorgeous music star, Chidinma Ekile has taken to social media to express the kind of man her heart desires.

According to her, she desires a man who she can brag about when it’s time to get physical.

She wrote:-

“I can’t marry a man that can’t fight, I needa be able to say “my husband will fuck you up” with confidence”.

