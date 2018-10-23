[Music] Burna Boy – Behind Barz (Freestyle)

Posted by OG DEJI on October 23, 2018 under Music 0

Burna Boy comes through with a smashing freestyle title “Behind Bar“.

After the success of his sold-out show in the UK and the release of his latest single ‘Gbona‘, Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste Burna Boy did a freestyle at UK’s Link-Up TV.

Listen & Download “Burna Boy – Behind Barz” below:-

