Genevieve Nnaji Unfollows Co-Stars Rita Dominic And Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Posted by OG DEJI on October 23, 2018 under Entertainment 0

It appears that all may not be well between Nollywood actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

This speculation reared its head after an Instagram check showed that “Lionheart” star, Genevieve Nnaji has unfollowed her fellow screen stars, Rita Dominic and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The check also showed that two A list actresses are still following Genevieve but no one knows what could have prompted Genny to unfollow them.

See screenshot below:-

