Genevieve Nnaji Unfollows Co-Stars Rita Dominic And Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

It appears that all may not be well between Nollywood actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.
This speculation reared its head after an Instagram check showed that “Lionheart” star, Genevieve Nnaji has unfollowed her fellow screen stars, Rita Dominic and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.
The check also showed that two A list actresses are still following Genevieve but no one knows what could have prompted Genny to unfollow them.
