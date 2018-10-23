BREAKING NEWS!! Ex-Nigeria President Is Dead

Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 24, 2018 under Naija News 0
A one time Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is dead. The elder statesman, died at the age of 82.
A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to the news, describing him as a great man and a worthy son.
He tweeted:
“Nigeria and the South West have lost a great man and a worthy son. May the soul of Chief Ernest Shonekan, our former Head of State, rest in perfect peace.”
