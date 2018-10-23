Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

BREAKING NEWS!! Ex-Nigeria President Is Dead



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 24, 2018 under Naija News 0

A one time Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan is dead. The elder statesman, died at the age of 82.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to the news, describing him as a great man and a worthy son.

He tweeted:

“Nigeria and the South West have lost a great man and a worthy son. May the soul of Chief Ernest Shonekan, our former Head of State, rest in perfect peace.”

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 23/10/2018 23:30:00 [Music] Floda Graé – What To Do

[Music] Floda Graé – What To Do

You know Floda Graé, and if you don’t she’s one of the bright music upcoming gems in south africa, born and raised in South Africa

0 Top News 23/10/2018 23:40:00 Name One Olamide’s Song That Will Always Remain Evergreen In Your Mind

Name One Olamide’s Song That Will Always Remain Evergreen In Your Mind

Nigerian rapper,Olamide, is one of the leading artiste and most sort after when it’s comes to indigenous music in Nigeria. Over the years, the artiste who

0 Top News 24/10/2018 00:41:00 Tecno Pouvoir 2 Pro 18karat Gold Cover: Durability Meets Luxury

Tecno Pouvoir 2 Pro 18karat Gold Cover: Durability Meets Luxury

When it comes to smartphone material quality, the lines are cut pretty clear – plastic is considered cheap and prone to tears and wears while

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 10:23:00 I’ll Continue Holding Jonathan In High Esteem, Says Buhari

I’ll Continue Holding Jonathan In High Esteem, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated his respect for former President, Goodluck Jonathan, for accepting the outcome of the 2015 presidential election. Speaking on Thursday evening

0 News 24/10/2018 00:11:00 UNN hostels decay as students pass through hell over accommodation

UNN hostels decay as students pass through hell over accommodation

By Mbadiwe Okwor Nsukka, The accommodation problem at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, may not be new but the dimension it has taken is alarming

0 News 19/10/2018 00:15:00 NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire

NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire

By Michael Eboh THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, denied culpability in the pipeline fire incident that occurred last week in Umuaduru and Umuimo communities

0 News 18/10/2018 05:05:00 Adekuoroye, Oborodudu to represent Nigeria at World Wrestling Championship in Budapest

Adekuoroye, Oborodudu to represent Nigeria at World Wrestling Championship in Budapest

Odunayo Adekuoroye, Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Onyebuchi have all been selected to represent team Nigeria at the 2018 World Wrestling Championship which will

0 News 19/10/2018 03:43:00 APO: International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) Media Prize awarded to journalist Mike King from Breakbulk, USA

APO: International Road Transport Organisation (IRU) Media Prize awarded to journalist Mike King from Breakbulk, USA

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 18/10/2018 15:06:00 Young inventors, innovators at GSTC, Garki win N.2M

Young inventors, innovators at GSTC, Garki win N.2M

By Emmanuel Elebeke Government Science and Technical Collage, Garki, FCT, has won 2018 Young Inventors and Innovators with a cash price of N200, 000 at the

Most Watched Movies

cron