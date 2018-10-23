Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

[A Must See] 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Turned To Farmers



Some couple of celebrities in Nigeria has one way or the other decided going for farming and still do their various professions.

Here on Naijaloaded, we have compiled list of celebrities who turned to farmers.

Check them out below;

1. Yinka Quadri

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has his hands in poultry farming.

In fact, he revealed that he has sunk over 7Million Naira into his farm located in Ikorodu a suburb in Lagos State.

2. Halima Abubakar

Even though she is seen as a controversy magnet by some, actress Halima Abubakar is also a businesswoman with interests in agriculture.

She has a farm in Kogi state where she sells poultry and other cash crops.

3. Taiwo Hassan

Another veteran actor Taiwo Hassan popularly known as ‘Ogoro’ has a different reason for venturing into farming.

For him, it is about having another source of income. The activities of pirates led to his decision.

4. D’banj

Everyone knows about D’banj’s foray into agriculture. The Koko master made so much noise about his ‘Koko Garri’ that people began to wonder if we would ever see the product.

It finally made its way to selected shops nationwide.

5. Eedris Abdulkareem

Remember when Eedris Abdulkareem sang ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.

It seems the ‘Jaja-Jajaness’ did not reach his farm in Kano. The veteran rapper revealed recently that he has been in agriculture for more than a decade.

Do You Think The Above Listed Celebrities Make The Right Move For Investing In Agriculture?

Let’s know what you think

Drop your comments

