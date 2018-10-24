WICKEDNESS!! How A 57-year-old Man Raped His Daughter To Death

A 57-year-old man, Daramola Kehinde has been remanded in prison by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter death.
Kehinde, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of rape. The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on Aug. 10, at Iyin-Ekiti.
Okunade said that the accused raped his 16-year-old daughter, which led to her death. According to the Prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 (2) of Child Rights Law and Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.
The prosecutor, therefore, urged the court to remand the accused in prison, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye denied the plea of the accused. Magistrate Adegboye then ordered that the accused be remanded and adjourned the case until Nov. 2, for mention.
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
