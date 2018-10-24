Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

WICKEDNESS!! How A 57-year-old Man Raped His Daughter To Death



A 57-year-old man, ‎Daramola Kehinde has been remanded in prison by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter death.

Kehinde, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of rape. The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on Aug. 10, at Iyin-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the accused raped his 16-year-old daughter, which led to her death. According to the Prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 (2) of Child Rights Law and Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor, therefore, urged the court to remand the accused in prison, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye denied the plea of the accused. Magistrate Adegboye then ordered that the accused be remanded and adjourned the case until Nov. 2, for mention.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 01:19:00 Only my son-in-law can win Imo governorship seat - Okorocha boasts

Only my son-in-law can win Imo governorship seat - Okorocha boasts

- Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that only his son-in-law can win the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo state- He said Uche Nwosu is the

0 Top News 23/10/2018 23:30:00 [Music] Floda Graé – What To Do

[Music] Floda Graé – What To Do

You know Floda Graé, and if you don’t she’s one of the bright music upcoming gems in south africa, born and raised in South Africa

0 Top News 23/10/2018 23:40:00 Name One Olamide’s Song That Will Always Remain Evergreen In Your Mind

Name One Olamide’s Song That Will Always Remain Evergreen In Your Mind

Nigerian rapper,Olamide, is one of the leading artiste and most sort after when it’s comes to indigenous music in Nigeria. Over the years, the artiste who

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 11:26:00 Obaseki congratulates Oba Ewuare II on 2nd coronation anniversary

Obaseki congratulates Oba Ewuare II on 2nd coronation anniversary

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated the Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on his second coronation anniversary. Obaseki congratulated the monarch in

0 News 19/10/2018 06:46:00 Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies

Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 13:47:00 It’s Still The Economy, Stupid Outside The Box By Alex Otti

It’s Still The Economy, Stupid Outside The Box By Alex Otti

‘A really hungry person does not twice walk past food offered as sacrifice to the gods’ – Old African Proverb  ‘Economy is not important or unimportant,

0 News 19/10/2018 10:49:00 Lifestyle: A Virgin Australia flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers reported an 'electrical burning smell'

Lifestyle: A Virgin Australia flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers reported an 'electrical burning smell'

Virgin Australia A Virgin Australia plane had to make an emergency landing after passengers reported a "burning smell," coming from the plane, according to multiple

0 News 18/10/2018 05:07:00 Africa is changing, is seeking to achieve peace, prosperity, says UN chief

Africa is changing, is seeking to achieve peace, prosperity, says UN chief

Africa is “on the move and on the rise” with communities coming together to resolve their problems and offer mutual support, UN Secretary-General António Guterres

0 News 21/10/2018 10:00:00 Tech: Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares to the jumbo iPhone XS Max (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech: Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares to the jumbo iPhone XS Max (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL)

It's the battle of the big smartphones. Two tech powerhouses, Apple and Google, have released extra-large devices in the past month: the iPhone XS

Most Watched Movies

cron