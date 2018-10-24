Only my son-in-law can win Imo governorship seat - Okorocha boasts

- Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that only his son-in-law can win the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo state
The governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has said that only his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, can clinch the governorship seat in the state.
Okorocha said no other gubernatorial candidate in the state has the eligibility to win the Imo state governorship seat.
Speaking in Owerri, on Tuesday, October 23, the governor said the tussle between Nwosu and Senator Hope Uzodinma is already a won battle.
Okorocha represented by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo: “It is only Uche Nwosu who can win Imo for APC in 2019. Any other person making such claim outside the Rescue Mission family is a liar.
We defeated an incumbent governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim of PDP extraction in 2011.
He however maintained that Imo people, especially APC members in the state would continue to respect the Judiciary and its decisions.
“The governor also urged members of the party in the state to remain united and continue to work-hard for the party,” Onwuemeodo said.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Uzodinma, has said there is an attempt to kidnap him.
The Senator made the claim less than 24 hours to the APC governorship primary in Imo state.
He also said that his convoy was blocked on his way to a meeting on Saturday, September 29, by some strange persons in police uniform.
