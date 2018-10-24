Ijebu vs Okunnu – Who Crack You Up The Most In A Yoruba Movie?

Take it or leave it, these 2 are the Most Craziest Yorube movie actor ???????????? Seeing their faces alone, your stomach is already paining you of laughter ????????

Sure, the Yoruba movie industry boasts of more than 20 Funny Actors but these are my picks any day am board and really need to cheer up ????

Just in case these are not your own favorite, then you can find others here ????

Back to the matter, Ijebu and Okunnu, who are you gonna pick if asked this question above?

Tayo Amokade (Ijebu)

Who ever understand this dude’s language deserves some Accolades. “Nsofor” as he always says in any movie is still one word in Ijebu am searching for the meaning.

It’s never a dull moment with Ijebu in a movie. He sure knows how to drive his fans crazy while watching any moves he features in.

Ijebu is the definition of talents, no doubt ????????

Wale Akorede (Okunnu)

A well-known face in Nollywood. He has been able to carve a niche for himself as a comic actor and he’s no doubt the best man for the role any day any time.

Okunnu’s funny roles in movies have gone to the extent that a lot of people now regard him as a clown. His body language and tone while talking is something that drives many people crazy.

Okunnu is not doubt a baba in the game any day anytime ????????

Now, the question is this ????

Between Ijebu & Okunnu – Who Crack You Up The Most In A Yoruba Movie?

Vote & Drop your Choice + Reason in the comment section below.

Thank you.

