Ijebu vs Okunnu – Who Crack You Up The Most In A Yoruba Movie?

Take it or leave it, these 2 are the Most Craziest Yorube movie actor ???????????? Seeing their faces alone, your stomach is already paining you of laughter ????????
Sure, the Yoruba movie industry boasts of more than 20 Funny Actors but these are my picks any day am board and really need to cheer up ????
Just in case these are not your own favorite, then you can find others here ????
Who’s The Funniest Yoruba Actor – Sanyeri, Okele, Okunnu, Ijebu, Baba Suwe?
Back to the matter, Ijebu and Okunnu, who are you gonna pick if asked this question above?
Tayo Amokade (Ijebu)
Who ever understand this dude’s language deserves some Accolades. “Nsofor” as he always says in any movie is still one word in Ijebu am searching for the meaning.
It’s never a dull moment with Ijebu in a movie. He sure knows how to drive his fans crazy while watching any moves he features in.
Ijebu is the definition of talents, no doubt ????????
Wale Akorede (Okunnu)
A well-known face in Nollywood. He has been able to carve a niche for himself as a comic actor and he’s no doubt the best man for the role any day any time.
Okunnu’s funny roles in movies have gone to the extent that a lot of people now regard him as a clown. His body language and tone while talking is something that drives many people crazy.
Okunnu is not doubt a baba in the game any day anytime ????????
Now, the question is this ????
Between Ijebu & Okunnu – Who Crack You Up The Most In A Yoruba Movie?
Vote & Drop your Choice + Reason in the comment section below.
Thank you.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
BUSTED!!! NSCDC Arrests A Fake Soldier In Kaduna (See How He Was Caught)
Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Tuesday arrested a fake soldier with Nigerian Army uniforms and Police
[Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape
When the legendary 2Baba came into the Nigerian music scene like a flood in the 90s, one thing was uppermost in his mind, to rule the
[Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted
INTRO Baby Eh, Is To Love You BabyBre Gbem Gbem Gbem, E Bem Bem Bem Bem BemShekpe !!Demn.. Verse 1. Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rivers Ijaw endors Governor Wike for a second term
In appreciation of his massive roll out of projects in Ijaw Local Government Areas,Rivers Ijaws have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
dmission of newly-admitted students who test positive for drug use shall be withdrawn – UNILAG
The University of Lagos has announced plans to screen its newly-admitted students for hard drugs. The university’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Taiwo Oloyede, warned that the
Balarabe Musa Warns Nigerians: Don't Trust PDP With Power... They Will Definitely Mess Things Up
Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of the old Kaduna State, has urged Nigerians not to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power in the
Controversy as Jeremiah Useni names another running mate for PDP governorship election
- Jeremiah Useni has reportedly announced a new rerunning mate- It was earlier announced that he had chosen Benedict Shignuhul- Useni is the governorship candidate
Lifestyle: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reveal why they never got divorced, despite not calling themselves 'married'
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for 20 years, but they don't call themselves "married." In a clip from an upcoming episode
To connect the unconnected with innovations towards inclusive growth
Twenty-three years ago, when former South African President Nelson Mandela spoke in Geneva at the International Telecommunication Union’s World TELECOM 1995, he underlined the importance
Post Your Comment below: >>