Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! See Who Luke Shaw Is Blaming For Man United’s Loss Against Juve



Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has blamed the entire team for their 1-0 loss to Juventus on Tuesday.

The player said Manchester United squad paid so much respect to the Old Lady. Man United were beaten 1-0 at the Old Trafford.

A first half strike from Paulo Dybala was enough to earn the Italian side all three points on English soil.

Juventus are now on maximum points having beaten each of their Group H opponent

“I think first half we gave them too much respect we let them play far too easy, in the second half we tried and for some reason again we performed better in the second half,” the defender told BT Sport.

“We pushed on but didn’t create many chances and like I said we gave them too much respect.

“We trained for them, we knew what was coming, in the first half we gave them too much time on the ball we should of been pressing higher.”

In the other game in the group, qualification rivals Valencia were held at Young Boys in Switzerland.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 02:07:00 BUSTED!!! NSCDC Arrests A Fake Soldier In Kaduna (See How He Was Caught)

BUSTED!!! NSCDC Arrests A Fake Soldier In Kaduna (See How He Was Caught)

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Tuesday arrested a fake soldier with Nigerian Army uniforms and Police

0 Top News 24/10/2018 02:07:00 [Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape

[Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape

When the legendary 2Baba came into the Nigerian music scene like a flood in the 90s, one thing was uppermost in his mind, to rule the

0 Top News 24/10/2018 02:14:00 [Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted

[Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted

INTRO Baby Eh, Is To Love You BabyBre Gbem Gbem Gbem, E Bem Bem Bem Bem BemShekpe !!Demn.. Verse 1. Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/10/2018 19:28:00 Bayelsa govt posts N4bn balance, declares N1bn IGR

Bayelsa govt posts N4bn balance, declares N1bn IGR

By Jimitota Onoyume YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), has declared N4.4 billion as the balance of funds available to the state as

0 News 18/10/2018 20:17:00 Mimiko advocates election finance reforms to fight corruption 

Mimiko advocates election finance reforms to fight corruption 

The Presidential Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said government must have a clear cut plan on election finance reforms to

0 News 19/10/2018 08:10:00 I’ll continue to hold Jonathan in high esteem – Buhari

I’ll continue to hold Jonathan in high esteem – Buhari

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would continue to hold the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, in high esteem because he

0 News 17/10/2018 15:34:00 I move, my property move – Aisha Alhassan

I move, my property move – Aisha Alhassan

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo – The former minister of women affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan has noted that it was not out of place if

0 News 22/10/2018 09:15:00 N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers

N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 03:35:00 LADOL, Samsung face off and national interest

LADOL, Samsung face off and national interest

By Mustapha Sani IT is just as well that Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics, LADOL and Samsung Heavy Industries, SHI, have chosen to take their trade dispute

Most Watched Movies

cron