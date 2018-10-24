CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! See Who Luke Shaw Is Blaming For Man United’s Loss Against Juve

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has blamed the entire team for their 1-0 loss to Juventus on Tuesday.
The player said Manchester United squad paid so much respect to the Old Lady. Man United were beaten 1-0 at the Old Trafford.
A first half strike from Paulo Dybala was enough to earn the Italian side all three points on English soil.
Juventus are now on maximum points having beaten each of their Group H opponent
“I think first half we gave them too much respect we let them play far too easy, in the second half we tried and for some reason again we performed better in the second half,” the defender told BT Sport.
“We pushed on but didn’t create many chances and like I said we gave them too much respect.
“We trained for them, we knew what was coming, in the first half we gave them too much time on the ball we should of been pressing higher.”
In the other game in the group, qualification rivals Valencia were held at Young Boys in Switzerland.
