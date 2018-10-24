Awwww! Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Man United Fans For Showing Him Love On His Return To Old Trafford (Read What He Said)

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his thanks to Manchester United’s supporters after receiving a warm welcome upon his return to the club on Tuesday.

Former United star Ronaldo was back in Manchester as Juventus outclassed the Red Devils 1-0 in the Champions League .

Ronaldo was involved in Paulo Dybala’s winner, sending in a right-wing cross that found the forward off a combination of Chris Smalling and Juan Cuadrado.

And though Ronaldo and Juventus silenced the home crowd, who had little to cheer as Jose Mourinho’s men failed to find their footing against the Serie A giants, the home fans gave their former hero an ovation at end of the night.

And it was appreciated by Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies in six years before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

“An important victory in a very emotional match for me. It was great playing at Old Trafford again,” he wrote on Instagram and social media. “Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support.”

Juve’s victory saw Ronaldo and his team-mates make it three wins from as many matches in Group H to sit five points clear of United.

The Italian side are four points clear at the top of the Serie A table and return to league action with clashes against Empoli and Cagliari before the visit of United to Turin on November 7.

