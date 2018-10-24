If You Are To Create Your Playlist With Just 5 Songs, Which Songs Are You Gonna Add?

Hello Guys.

Music is said to be the greatest communication in the world. Even if people don’t understand the language that you’re singing in, they still know good music whenever they hear it.

No matter how wack or how much music turns you off, you’ll still manage to have at least a playlist that excites you more when you play it. Have you ever imagine how covert some of our top men are?

For instance, someone like Dangote who seem to no like socializing. No matter how strict or num. he is about music, he will surely have list of songs he counts on to change or compliment his mood.

Here are my 5 songs playlist:

1. Zamorra – Importanter

2. Chinko Ekun Ft. Lil Kesh & Zlatan Ibile – Able God

3. Burna Boy – Ye

4. Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted

5. Victor AD – Wetin You Gain

So guys, Lets know which tracks will make your 5 track playlist.

Drop Your Comments Below.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on