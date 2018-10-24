6 Things You Should Remove From Your Life If You Really Want To Succeed (No. 3 Is Very Important)

Not everything you loos is a loss. Sometimes we have to give up everything that’s killing us even if it’s killing us to let go. Once we remove the old, we automatically create space for the new.

1. Guilt

Let’s start by removing guilt. Guilt is to the spirit what gain is it to the body? Mistakes are always forgivable if we’re courageous enough to admit them and remember the best apology to ourselves or anyone else is “changed behavior”.

2. Excuses

It’s time to remove excuses. Excuses are the lies we tell ourselves so that we don’t have to think anything is our fault.

3. Negative People.

It’s time to remove negative people. You literally don’t have to be friends with anyone who doesn’t supports you and still brings your energy down. It’s okay to outgrow anyone who is not growing. Some people are better left in the past no matter how much you want them to be there with you in your present.

4. Anxiety

It’s time to remove anxiety. Anxiety is like sitting in a rocking chair. It give you something to do but does’t get you anywhere. Over thinking kills and ruins you. It ruins the situations, it twists things around, it makes you worry and also makes everything worse than it actually is.

5. Negative Self Talk

It’s time to remove negative self talk. We’re defined by the stories we tell ourselves every single day moment to moment. “I’m not good enough” “I can’t do this” “It’s not meant for me.” Try to recognize when a phase, a life stage, a job, or a relationship is over and let it go. Moving on doesn’t have to be a dramatic event. You can simply choose to move forward with peace and clarity and never remove yourself from the equation because whatever happens to you then, nothing will ever add up.

6. Pleasing People

Stop trying to please everyone. We loose ourselves try to please everyone else, and then loose everyone trying to find ourselves.

