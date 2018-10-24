[Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted

INTRO

Baby Eh, Is To Love You Baby

Bre Gbem Gbem Gbem, E Bem Bem Bem Bem Bem

Shekpe !!

Demn..

Verse 1.

Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is

Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby

All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is

Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, F**King Love You Baby

CHORUS

Ehh, Aww. You No Dey Do Me Nothing

My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, My Baby I’m Twisted I Swear

Oh, You No Dey Do Me Nothing,

My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear

Ahh.. Yah Yah, Yo Yo

Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No

I Say, Yah Yah, Yo Yo

Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No

BRIDGE

Give Me Joy, You Dey Give Me, Joy

You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy

You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy

You Dey Give Me Joy.

Verse 2

Baby Your Beauty Gat Me Feeling Insecure

Ama Maga Dem, No Let Dem Laugh The Boys*

You Are All I Ever Wanted, Confirm Loving No Jagbajantis

And I Go Dey, Go Dey, I Go Dey Dey Dey Oh

CHORUS

Cos You No Dey Do Me Nothing

My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear

Yeahh..You No Dey Do Me Nothing,

Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear

Ahh.. Yah Yah, Yo Yo

Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No

Yah Yah, Yo Yo

Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No

BRIDGE

Give Me Joy, You Dey Give Me, Joy

You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy

You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy

You Dey Give Me Joy.

Repeat Part – Verse 1.

Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is

Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby

All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is

Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, F**King Love You Baby

Yeah. Is To Love You Baby.

DOWNLOAD MP3

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on