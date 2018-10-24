[Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted

INTRO
Baby Eh, Is To Love You Baby
Bre Gbem Gbem Gbem, E Bem Bem Bem Bem Bem
Shekpe !!
Demn..
Verse 1.
Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is
Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby
All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is
Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, F**King Love You Baby
CHORUS
Ehh, Aww. You No Dey Do Me Nothing
My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, My Baby I’m Twisted I Swear
Oh, You No Dey Do Me Nothing,
My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear
Ahh.. Yah Yah, Yo Yo
Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No
I Say, Yah Yah, Yo Yo
Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No
BRIDGE
Give Me Joy, You Dey Give Me, Joy
You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy
You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy
You Dey Give Me Joy.
Verse 2
Baby Your Beauty Gat Me Feeling Insecure
Ama Maga Dem, No Let Dem Laugh The Boys*
You Are All I Ever Wanted, Confirm Loving No Jagbajantis
And I Go Dey, Go Dey, I Go Dey Dey Dey Oh
CHORUS
Cos You No Dey Do Me Nothing
My Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear
Yeahh..You No Dey Do Me Nothing,
Baby I’m Twisted Walahi, I’m Twisted I Swear
Ahh.. Yah Yah, Yo Yo
Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No
Yah Yah, Yo Yo
Shey You Go Call The Popo, Aii.. She Say Oh No
BRIDGE
Give Me Joy, You Dey Give Me, Joy
You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy
You Dey Give, You Dey Give Me Joy
You Dey Give Me Joy.
Repeat Part – Verse 1.
Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is
Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby
All I Ever Wanted, All I Want Is
Is To Love You Baby, Is To Love You Baby, F**King Love You Baby
Yeah. Is To Love You Baby.
