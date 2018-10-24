[Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape

When the legendary 2Baba came into the Nigerian music scene like a flood in the 90s, one thing was uppermost in his mind, to rule the world with his music.
From the days of African queen, True love, Outside, Higher- spiritual healing, If love is a crime, Rainbow (remix), Right here, Only me, Ihe Neme, E be like say and so many hit songs, one thing has been in the music book of the wonder hit maker, consistency and a steadfast passion to reinventing the wheel and strength of creativity that has come to define the genius that he is.
…And today, 2face, born Innocent Idibia, has not only conquered with his music, he has set a new record that generations yet to come may find difficult to surpass.
If You are a fan of 2face, this is actually worth listening to.
Listen, Download and Enjoy.
Tracklist
1. African Queen
2. Love Me Hard Ft. Tiwa Savage
3. Rain Drops
4. Hate What You Do To Me
5. If Love Is A Crime
6. Babylon Ft. M.I Abaga
7. E Be Like Say
8. I Dey Feel Like
9. Nobody Ft. M.I Abaga
10. Sip Easy Ft. Freestyle
11. Holy Pass
12. Possibility Ft. Psquare
13. Be There
14. For Instance
15. See Me So
16. Nfana Ibaga
17. Officially Blind
18. Oya Come Make We Go Ft. Sauti Sol
19. Coded Tinz Ft. Phyno
20. Only Me
21. Love Ft. VIP
22. I Sing
23. Amaka Ft. Peruzzi
25. Gaaga Shuffle
26. Keep On Rocking
27. Jeje
28. Enter The Place
29. Amplifier
30. Ihe Neme
31. Dance Go Ft. Wizkid
32. Go Ft. French Montana
33. Implication
34. Excuss Me Sister
Listen & Download the Mixtape below:-
DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE
What do you think about this Mixtape?
We want to hear from you all.
Drop your comments
f
DJ OP Dot – Best Of Seriki (2016 Hottest)
DJ Baddo – Best Of 9ice Mix
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
BUSTED!!! NSCDC Arrests A Fake Soldier In Kaduna (See How He Was Caught)
Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Tuesday arrested a fake soldier with Nigerian Army uniforms and Police
[Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape
When the legendary 2Baba came into the Nigerian music scene like a flood in the 90s, one thing was uppermost in his mind, to rule the
[Lyrics] Peruzzi x Davido – Twisted
INTRO Baby Eh, Is To Love You BabyBre Gbem Gbem Gbem, E Bem Bem Bem Bem BemShekpe !!Demn.. Verse 1. Yeah. All I Ever Wanted, All I Want
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking: Fayose still in our custody, says EFCC
Former Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who on Tuesday reported at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja in accordance with
Slain soldier: Ex-militant leader sues for peace
By Elizabeth Uwandu benin—Hon. Henry Binidodogha (aka Egbema 1), ex-Senior Special Assistant on Waterways Security and Surveillance to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, has
Akwa Ibom APC aspirants back party’s candidates
By Chisom Nwangwu Aspirants who failed to get the nomination of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State have resolved to support the party’s
Tech: The weed-killing chemical involved in a Monsanto lawsuit was found in Cheerios and Quaker Oat bars. Here's how worried you should be.
A new round of tests from the Environmental Working Group shows the presence of a weed-killer in children's breakfast foods like Cheerios and Lucky Charms.
We’re studying facts related to defection of Shehu Sani – APC
By Omeiza Ajayi, with agencey reportABUJA – The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at the weekend said it has learned of
APO: Special Economic Zones are key in reviving manufacturing In South Africa – Dube Trade Port CEO
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>