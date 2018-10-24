[Mixtape] DJ Davisy – Best Of 2Baba Mixtape

When the legendary 2Baba came into the Nigerian music scene like a flood in the 90s, one thing was uppermost in his mind, to rule the world with his music.

From the days of African queen, True love, Outside, Higher- spiritual healing, If love is a crime, Rainbow (remix), Right here, Only me, Ihe Neme, E be like say and so many hit songs, one thing has been in the music book of the wonder hit maker, consistency and a steadfast passion to reinventing the wheel and strength of creativity that has come to define the genius that he is.

…And today, 2face, born Innocent Idibia, has not only conquered with his music, he has set a new record that generations yet to come may find difficult to surpass.

If You are a fan of 2face, this is actually worth listening to.

Listen, Download and Enjoy.

Tracklist

1. African Queen

2. Love Me Hard Ft. Tiwa Savage

3. Rain Drops

4. Hate What You Do To Me

5. If Love Is A Crime

6. Babylon Ft. M.I Abaga

7. E Be Like Say

8. I Dey Feel Like

9. Nobody Ft. M.I Abaga

10. Sip Easy Ft. Freestyle

11. Holy Pass

12. Possibility Ft. Psquare

13. Be There

14. For Instance

15. See Me So

16. Nfana Ibaga

17. Officially Blind

18. Oya Come Make We Go Ft. Sauti Sol

19. Coded Tinz Ft. Phyno

20. Only Me

21. Love Ft. VIP

22. I Sing

23. Amaka Ft. Peruzzi

25. Gaaga Shuffle

26. Keep On Rocking

27. Jeje

28. Enter The Place

29. Amplifier

30. Ihe Neme

31. Dance Go Ft. Wizkid

32. Go Ft. French Montana

33. Implication

34. Excuss Me Sister

