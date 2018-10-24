My Husband Cannot Sexually Satisfy Me, Please Separate Us, Wife – Family

A housewife, Hauwa Adamu , on Wednesday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to Isyaku Na’Allah, over alleged inability to sexually satisfy her.
Hauwa told the court that her husband has never satisfied her sexually, and only “lasts for two minutes on top of her.’’ She said that she married him under the Islamic rights and the union did not produce any child.
Hauwa also alleged that Na’Allah always accused her of aborting their baby whenever she conceives, an accusation she denied. Hauwa said that their childlessness was as a result of Na’Allah’s lack of “sexual performance.’’
She told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage and begged the court to dissolve it. Hauwa added that she would return the Sadaq (dowry) the respondent paid on her.
The respondent, Na’Allah, however, denied the allegations. The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until Oct. 29 to allow the parties settle out of court.
– NAN
