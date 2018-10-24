BREAKING: Federal Government To Limit Number Of Children Per Mother

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it is working on a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in the country.
The FG stated that traditional rulers and other leaders across the country were being engaged as regards this, adding that the move was aimed at addressing one of the “ great challenges ” in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government.
This was made known by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed while responding to questions during a session at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.
Zainab noted that the country’s population had been identified as one of the great challenges confronting the successful implementation of the ERGP. She said;
“We have been engaging traditional rulers and other leaders.
Specifically, we have found out that to be able to address one of the great challenges that we identified in the ERGP , which is the growth in our population, we need to engage these institutions.
“ And we hope that with their support, we will get to a point where we can come out with the policy that limits the number of children that a mother can have because that is important for sustaining our growth. ”
When asked about the sustainability of the ERGP by successive governments, Ahmed argued that the plan would be sustained as it was purely a document that focused on the development of the Nigerian economy.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Do You Agree? Why Youth Can’t Become President In 2019 – Eunice Uche Atuejide
In a post she shared on her Facebook page this morning, Eunice Uche Atuejide said that other presidential aspirants like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowere
LET’s TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?
Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 12 It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his
2019 Presidency: What We Will Do If Atiku Fails To Drop Obi As Running Mate – Northern Youths
The Northern Youths Leaders Forum, NYLF, has told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to dump former Anambra State Governor,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: 10 of Zendaya's best on-screen looks
Zendaya Coleman, more famously known on a first name basis, has been slaying the fashion game for years now. The former Disney Channel star has
Alleged corruption allegations: Oracle Magazine withdraws suits against Aiteo Group
…Commends Benedict Peter’s patriotismThe management of National Oracle Magazine said it has withdrawn suits filled against a foremost indigenous crude oil exploration company, the Aiteo
'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has explained his presence in court on Monday during the commencement of the court trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor
Femi Kayode shades Iyiola Omisore after he lost APC senatorial ticket for Ife East
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, took to his twitter handle to shade SDP governorship candidate in last month’s Osun state governorship election, Iyiola Omisore. Here is
Politics: A US Navy ship stopped at a port in Taiwan, and China is not happy
Beijing expressed "solemn concerns" Wednesday after a US Navy vessel stopped in Taiwan, brushing up against China's red line. Taiwan's defense ministry stated emphatically
Thai cave survivors train with Galaxy, Ibrahimovic
The Thai junior football team who were rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped for more than two weeks trained with the Los Angeles
Post Your Comment below: >>