‘My Husband Beats Me Before S*x’- Woman

A housewife, one Oluwakemi Patrick, on Tuesday pleaded with an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve her 17-year marriage because her husband, John Patrick allegedly beats her before making love to her.

Oluwakemi told the court that she can no longer bear the constant beating and harassment before sex.

“My lord there is no more love in our marriage. I want divorce.

“I met my husband 17 years ago. He proposed to me and I agreed to marry him but after some time his attitude changed and he no longer cared for me and our children.

“He now has the habit of threatening me and constantly beating me anytime I request for money.

“Whenever my husband wants to have sex with me he usually forced me. He beats me anytime I refuse to allow him to make love to me.’’

The complainant further stated that Patrick also accused her of having extra-marital affairs with other men.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage and let me have custody of our children because he is not a responsible man,’’ she pleaded.

However, Patrick, denied the allegations.

The self-employed Patrick, residing at Eyita community in Ikorodu, told the court that he was not against the divorce requested by his wife.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the President of the court, Mr Otun Olayiwola, adjourned the case until November.

