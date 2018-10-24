‘Worst Days Over For Nigeria’s Economy’ – Says Tony Elumelu

The founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday said Nigeria’s economy is headed in the right direction, describing 2016 as a terrible year for the economy.
Elumelu, who said this in an interview monitored on CNN yesterday, also disclosed that his Group would in the next few weeks, close a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition deal in the country.
According to him, “things are changing in Nigeria and it appears our economic managers have finally gotten a strong grip on the economy.”
The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc, however, pointed out that there was still room for improvement, stressing that as an investor in several sectors in the Nigerian economy, “I see improvement and I am optimistic about the future.”
“Oil prices going up is good and encouraging. Our group is in the process of closing a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition in the country. We are doing this as a demonstration of confidence in the economy. If the economy was not good or improving, we would not be contemplating that
“The truth is that in 2016, we had a bit of challenge with capital control, but in 2018, we don’t have such any more. Access to dollar is now easy. I speak as someone who invests significantly in Nigeria.
“Raising $2.5 billion for investment would not come through if the foreign investors were scared about capital control,” he explained. According to Elumelu who is also the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a lot of investors outside the country don’t have enough information about Nigeria.
He stressed the need for policymakers to continue to take steps towards improving Ease of Doing business in the country so as to attract more capital inflow.
“I am a long-term investor, i was born in Africa and I made my money in Africa and i am happy to invest in Nigeria and other African countries. “Today we have investments in 23 African countries. Ultimately, we keep making investments because it helps in creating wealth,” he added.
When asked about the sectors he is excited about, Elumelu said: “I am excited about oil and gas and I am excited in banking, most importantly, power. Power is important for me because Nigeria and Africa needs power to develop.
“Our group is the largest generator of electricity in Nigeria. But we can do more. We just need the debt we are owed in that sector. So, If I was to complain, I would complain about the debts owed us as power operator.
“In other sectors, I think things are improving. I think the CBN particularly has gotten the grip on the economy and a lot of windows and markets have been created for investors who want to bring in money into Nigeria and those who want to take out money from the country.
We should keep encouraging investors because we need massive investments in Nigeria to develop, to help create employment for our young ones and to help us alleviate poverty,” he added.
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Do You Agree? Why Youth Can’t Become President In 2019 – Eunice Uche Atuejide
In a post she shared on her Facebook page this morning, Eunice Uche Atuejide said that other presidential aspirants like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowere
LET’s TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?
Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 12 It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his
2019 Presidency: What We Will Do If Atiku Fails To Drop Obi As Running Mate – Northern Youths
The Northern Youths Leaders Forum, NYLF, has told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to dump former Anambra State Governor,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: A Virgin Australia flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers reported an 'electrical burning smell'
Virgin Australia A Virgin Australia plane had to make an emergency landing after passengers reported a "burning smell," coming from the plane, according to multiple
How FG is plotting to sabotage new minimum wage for workers - Labour union alleges
- The Trade Union Side (TUS) calls on both the federal and state governments to implement the new national minimum wage or face the wrath
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Hard to explain that Leah is now a slave!
•Abducted Dapchi girl’s father confused after Boko Haram kills two aid workers By Sam Eyoboka Who can snatch the plunder of war from the hands of a
Atiku missed his chance in 2007 — Olawepo-Hashim
By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor Journalist turned civil rights activist and politician, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim was a prominent figure in the formation and early days of
Talented Nigerian singer and husband welcome baby girl, they got married in 2017 (photos)
Talented Nigerian singer Naomi Mac and husband, Frank Paladini on Wednesday, October 17, welcomed their baby girl a year after they walked down the aisle
Post Your Comment below: >>