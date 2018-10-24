2019 Election: What Atiku And Buhari Should Learn From Jonathan – Gowon

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has called on the standard bearers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party,
PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and other presidential candidates of other parties to accept the result of the 2019 presidential poll in good faith.
The former military leader spoke with reporters after the opening of an exhibition in honour of an Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Oladipo Akinkugbe, held at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, yesterday.
Gowon advised the political gladiators to imbibe the spirit which made former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat after the 2015 presidential poll to Buhari.
“What happened last time (2015), if you remembered, there was so much tension and the tension was so high that if things had gone wrong, Nigeria would be on fire,” he said.
“Then, as a result, (former) president Jonathan agreed at the early stage to say he accepted the results and congratulated General Buhari. Now, this is the way.
“I was in Ethiopia on African Union (AU) mission. The feeling before what happened, there was tension, anxiety, and worry by all in all African states. When the result was announced, I was just leaving Ethiopia to come back to Nigeria; come and see the joy in the people of Africa at that meeting.
“So, that was the sort of things I will really say we should have, so that we can have a peaceful election that is credible, peaceful, and people should accept the results of the election for the sake of Nigeria.”
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Do You Agree? Why Youth Can’t Become President In 2019 – Eunice Uche Atuejide
In a post she shared on her Facebook page this morning, Eunice Uche Atuejide said that other presidential aspirants like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowere
LET’s TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?
Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 12 It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his
2019 Presidency: What We Will Do If Atiku Fails To Drop Obi As Running Mate – Northern Youths
The Northern Youths Leaders Forum, NYLF, has told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to dump former Anambra State Governor,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
US cancels visas of Khashoggi killers, slams cover-up
The United States said Tuesday it was revoking visas of Saudis involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as President Donald Trump ridiculed the
AGF Malami defends Executive Order 6
…’EO6 aimed at dismantling economic base of corrupt persons’…Says law not new, not peculiar to Nigeria…Administration official: ‘We are after those who claim to have
EFCC storms Jigawa over funds diversion allegation
By Aliyu Dangida Dutse—Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has stormed Jigawa State, following allegation of funds diversion against council chairmen in the state. It was learned
Tech: How musicians really make their money — and it has nothing to do with how many times people listen to their songs
The majority of an artist's revenue comes from touring, selling merchandise, licensing their music for things like television, movies, or video games, and partnerships or
Tech: Facebook thinks the hackers that stole 29 million users' info were spammers not a nation state
Tech Facebook thinks the hackers that stole 29 million users' info were spammers not a nation state Published: 11 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago Alexei
Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video
Wizkid has released the visuals for his single, 'Fever'.The video has a cameo appearance from Tiwa Savage, who starred as Wizkid's lover.Directed by Meji Alabi, the
Post Your Comment below: >>