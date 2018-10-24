Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

LET’s TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?



Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018

It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his song “Fever” with Tiwa Savage being the sexy vixen giving the Starboy fever.

Mehn! that stew is epic!!

Now, it seems Wizkid just did a better version of what Davido was trying to do in Assurance video with Chioma.

The question now is ????

Between Stew And Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?

Drop your comments!!

Question Of The Day:- Will You Stop Listening To Wizkid For A Year For $1m?”

LET's TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?

