Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 12
It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his song “Fever” with Tiwa Savage being the sexy vixen giving the Starboy fever.
Mehn! that stew is epic!!
Now, it seems Wizkid just did a better version of what Davido was trying to do in Assurance video with Chioma.
The question now is ????
Between Stew And Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?
Drop your comments!!
.
Question Of The Day:- Will You Stop Listening To Wizkid For A Year For $1m?”
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
Do You Agree? Why Youth Can’t Become President In 2019 – Eunice Uche Atuejide
In a post she shared on her Facebook page this morning, Eunice Uche Atuejide said that other presidential aspirants like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowere
LET’s TALK: Stew vs Assurance, Which Do You Prefer?
Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, Talk Zone 12 It’s a big shocker this morning when Wizkid dropped the visuals to his
2019 Presidency: What We Will Do If Atiku Fails To Drop Obi As Running Mate – Northern Youths
The Northern Youths Leaders Forum, NYLF, has told the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to dump former Anambra State Governor,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Army repairs dilapidated Abia school, procure sports equipment
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA- SUCCOUR is on the way of the management and pupils of Onu Ibina Primary School, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia
Lifestyle: 10 of Zendaya's best on-screen looks
Zendaya Coleman, more famously known on a first name basis, has been slaying the fashion game for years now. The former Disney Channel star has
Finance: Nigerian parliament directs banks to configure ATMs to dispense N40,000 at once
The Nigerian parliament on Wednesday, directed the commercial banks in the country to configure the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to dispense N40,000 per transaction.The banks
ANA 1st colloquium in honour of Aderinokun holds in Lagos
… as family, GTB yet to show support as By Elizabeth Uwandu All is now set for the first colloquium in memory of late Tayo Aderinokun ,
N1.3b: EFCC charges Fayose, coy for money laundering
…To be arraigned next week By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor After detaining the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for four days, the Economic and Financial
Lifestyle: Meet the 'High Priest of Hollywood Tattoo Artists,' who started out illegally tattooing bike gangs and now calls Johnny Depp 'brother'
The MandrakeBusiness Insider recently sat down with the "High Priest of Hollywood Tattoo Artists" Mark Mahoney. The tattooer recently finished a residency at The
Post Your Comment below: >>