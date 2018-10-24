Do You Agree? Why Youth Can’t Become President In 2019 – Eunice Uche Atuejide

In a post she shared on her Facebook page this morning, Eunice Uche Atuejide said that other presidential aspirants like Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu,

Omoyele Sowere and others would rather die than support Fela Durotoye who is the consensus candidate of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT). Read what she wrote below

I believe strongly that the new faces/names in the Nigerian political landscape meant well for all of us.

I believed their coming together as a united force was all that was necessary to take down @muhammadubuhari, prevent that @pdpnigeria_ gives us the next President, & give Nigeria GREAT leadership.

In the meantime, my eyes don clear!

Most of these new faces don’t care about Nigeria & Nigerians, so it’ll not end in praise if we leave the road for some of them.

I’ve interacted with most, and researched others I don’t know personally. I concluded on them based on character, past records, and leadership qualities. Results:

I have ruled out:

1) Omoyele Sowore,

2) Kingsley Moghalu

3) Oby Ezekwesili,

4) Donald Duke,

even smaller contenders like Tope Fasua, and Sina Fagbenro-Byron are out because Tope cannot be trusted, & Byron is not serious enough.

So, the only frontline candidate remaining is Fela Durotoye, but I am pretty sure these guys would rather die than queue up behind Fela to help him become the next President of Nigeria.

I have asked them, so I know!

So, Youth/New for President will not happen in 2019.

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on