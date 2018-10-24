“I Am Doing Fine” – Atiku Speaks From Dubai

Posted by OG DEJI on October 24, 2018 under Naija News 0
PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dispelled rumors of his alleged ill-health and being rushed to Dubai for treatment.
The politician who was spotted with Senator Ben Bruce and others, said he is ‘Alive and Well’ and only went to Dubai to take a rest, before the campaigns will start proper in November.
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
NL ShadeRoom: Does Fever Music Video Confirms Wizkid And Tiwa As Sex Mates? (Watch Video)
Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment, NL TV 0 The rumours about Wizkid knacking Jamil’s mother and Teebliz’s wife, Tiwa Savage has
Fayose’s International Passport ‘Seized’ By Ikoyi Court
Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 24, 2018 under Naija News 0 Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, who was granted bail by a
“My Husband Threatens My Life, Beats Me, My Children” – Wife Narrates In Court
A housewife, Mercy Imoke, has pleaded with an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State on Tuesday to dissolve her marriage because of her husband’s
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Polio victim Oluwatimilehin proudly completes NYSC program, begs for job
The internet has been drowned with pity and admiration for young Nigerian, Oluwatimilehin Oyedele, a polio victim, who recently completed the mandatory NYSC program.With optimism
Lifestyle: Meet the 35-year-old celebrity money manager who has clients with a net worth of up to $50 million
Kristin Lee is a business manager who handles the finances of celebrity clients that include actors, musicians, producers, and athletes. Her clients have net
Stop Misusing My Name, Okonjo-Iweala Tells Politicians
A former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has cautioned politicians to stop misusing her name to further their
Disregard for sanctity of human life is unacceptable, Buhari reacts to Kaduna killings
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunady condemned the recent killings of 55 persons as a result of communal violence in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna State, saying that
ADC moves to make Nyako BOT Chairman
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday commenced moves to make the former Adamawa Governor, Murtala Nyako, its Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT).The party
What do you know about Idoma traditional attire?
Nigerian people are known for having beautiful clothing, and Idoma traditional attire is among the most appealing wears in the country. Learn more about the
Post Your Comment below: >>