“I Am Doing Fine” – Atiku Speaks From Dubai



Posted by OG DEJI on October 24, 2018

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dispelled rumors of his alleged ill-health and being rushed to Dubai for treatment.

The politician who was spotted with Senator Ben Bruce and others, said he is ‘Alive and Well’ and only went to Dubai to take a rest, before the campaigns will start proper in November.

