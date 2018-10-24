FRYING PAN TO FIRE!! Man United To Face Punishment By UEFA After 1 – 0 Loss To Juventus

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

A housewife, Mercy Imoke, has pleaded with an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State on Tuesday to dissolve her marriage because of her husband’s irresponsibility and intimidation.

Mercy told the court that she could no longer bear the constant battery from her husband.

‘’My husband who is a caterer constantly beats me and my two children.

‘’And because of that, he has killed his family’s love.

“Kingsley is a very irresponsible person. He does not provide us with clothing and proper feeding.

‘’He does not pay children’s school fees nor pay house rent.

“He is in the habit of threatening my life and beating the children mercilessly without reasons.

“I have made efforts to see that Kingsley changes for good, but to no avail,” Mercy said.

Mercy, however, prayed that the court grant her children’s custody as she is no longer interested in the marriage.

Kingsley, however, denied all the allegations and pleaded for time to enable him to resolve issues with his wife.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till Oct. 29 for report of settlement.

