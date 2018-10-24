Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

[Music] Skye Wonder – Happy (Prod. By Xuzi)



Posted by Mcadioh on October 24, 2018 under Music 0

Skye Wonder comes through with a brand new hot song titled “Happy“.

This is really a different kind of street vibe with fuji fusion which makes it a unique one yet from Skye.

The street hop urban fuji act just released the visuals to his underground hit Ariya and this sounds like a potential hit for follow up with the professionally laced live instrumentals by Xuzi.

Listen & Download “Skye Wonder – Happy” below:-

DOWNLOAD MP3

What do you think about this song?

We want to hear from you all.

Drop your comments

.

.TRENDING SONGS THIS WEEK

.» YBNL Mafia Ft. Picazo, Yomi Blaze, Davolee, Limerick – Juju, Guns & Roses

» Davolee – Way

» Picazo – Macaroni

» Wizkid – Fever

» Phyno Ft. Tekno – Iwa

Want Latest Nigerian Songs? Click HERE

Download Fuji Music HERE

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 15:06:00 EFCC Finally Speak On Arrest & Prosecution Of Chairman Of APC, Oshiomhole (Must See)

EFCC Finally Speak On Arrest & Prosecution Of Chairman Of APC, Oshiomhole (Must See)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of

0 Top News 24/10/2018 15:08:00 [Music] Skye Wonder – Happy (Prod. By Xuzi)

[Music] Skye Wonder – Happy (Prod. By Xuzi)

Posted by Mcadioh on October 24, 2018 under Music 0 Skye Wonder comes through with a brand new hot song titled “Happy“. This is really a different

0 Top News 24/10/2018 15:16:00 ANGRY Rio Ferdinard Blast Man United, Speak On Why They Lost To Juventus In The Champions League

ANGRY Rio Ferdinard Blast Man United, Speak On Why They Lost To Juventus In The Champions League

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, has said that it was the team’s approach to the game against Juventus on Tuesday that caused their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 11:15:00 Anyansi-Agwu charges Enyimba to stun Raja in Casablanca

Anyansi-Agwu charges Enyimba to stun Raja in Casablanca

Chairman of Enyimba Football Club, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu has charged the former African Champions to remain optimistic about the chances of defying all odds to

0 News 22/10/2018 09:07:00 No evidence of Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in Jerusalem - Israeli minister

No evidence of Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in Jerusalem - Israeli minister

- Israeli government has reacted to Nnamdi Kanu's alleged appearnace in Jerusalem- Emmanuel Nashon, the spokesman of the Israeli foreign ministry, said there was no

0 News 18/10/2018 00:20:00 Nigeria’s mini-grid initiative to open $9.2bn market opportunities

Nigeria’s mini-grid initiative to open $9.2bn market opportunities

By Ediri Ejoh A new report has shown that the development of off-grid power alternatives to complement the grid in Nigeria will create a $9.2 billion market

0 News 22/10/2018 05:46:00 Lagos based data centre earns Microsoft Gold status

Lagos based data centre earns Microsoft Gold status

West Africa’s largest full-scale data centre provider, Lagos-based MDXI has attained the Gold Data Centre certification from Microsoft. The status strengthens its position as one of

0 News 17/10/2018 16:34:00 Rohr defends Uzoho, begs fans for patience

Rohr defends Uzoho, begs fans for patience

Coach Gernot Rohr has defended the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho after his unconvincing display in Tuesday’s hard fought 3-2 win over Libya. Uzoho

0 News 20/10/2018 10:03:00 Breaking: Shehu Sani resigns from APC

Breaking: Shehu Sani resigns from APC

By Nwafor Sunday The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, Saturday resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Shehu SanniIn a statement obtained by Thecable, the

Most Watched Movies

cron