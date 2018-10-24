Posted by Mcadioh on October 24, 2018 under Music 0
Skye Wonder comes through with a brand new hot song titled “Happy“.
This is really a different kind of street vibe with fuji fusion which makes it a unique one yet from Skye.
The street hop urban fuji act just released the visuals to his underground hit Ariya and this sounds like a potential hit for follow up with the professionally laced live instrumentals by Xuzi.
Listen & Download “Skye Wonder – Happy” below:-
[Music] Skye Wonder – Happy (Prod. By Xuzi)
