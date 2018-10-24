ANGRY Rio Ferdinard Blast Man United, Speak On Why They Lost To Juventus In The Champions League

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, has said that it was the team’s approach to the game against Juventus on Tuesday that caused their defeat.

The former England international lambasted the club for being defensive even when they were playing at home.

Juventus netted the only goal of the encounter in the first half when Paulo Dybala converted Cristiano Ronaldo’s cross.

Ferdinand was not happy with the first-half performance of the Red Devils.

“If you were to describe this game short and sharp it’s men against boys. There was a huge difference between the sides on quality on the ball they were bossed today.” He told BT Sports. “Juventus were far superior, in every department. They were well-deserved winners. “It’s very similar to the last two games in terms of going a goal behind, they haven’t come out of the blocks at all. “We asked for a fast start, which you would expect at a home game here under the lights in the Champions League, and they’ve done everything but that. “It’s been a very conservative, very lethargic first half from this Manchester United team. “The experience and the shape of this Juventus team have caused Manchester United endless amounts of problems. “There’s no options on the ball, every time someone’s on the ball. “I feel sorry for people on the ball because there’s no options, there’s no cohesion, there’s no idea of where they’re going to play. “An aimless ball out of the back there into no-mans land. “That’s what it’s been like the whole first half and you see the difference here with Juventus. “They give the ball away, whose up against it to win it first? That’s the left-back, in the Manchester United final third. “And when they get the ball, where’s the pressure? “You’ve got quick, versatile, strong aggressive players up front. “Get up against this ageing back four. Get up against the two centre-halves and make them play under pressure. We haven’t done that at all.”

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT



Share this post with your Friends on