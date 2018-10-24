What the full moon in Taurus this October will mean for your sign

Maybe you have everything in your life together and fall is basically all about kicking back with PSLs and Hocus Pocus marathons. Go you.
But if you've been dragging your feet on a big decision-whether it's making a career change or cutting ties with a no-good friend-then the upcoming full moon (also known as the Hunter's Moon, according to Farmer's Almanac) on Oct. 24 might be the kick in a** you've been seeking.
What will the full moon mean for me?
This full moon has a tendency to stir up sh*t, especially when it's happening in the Taurus sign. In fact, astrologer Donna Page says a full moon in Taurus can be a "very intense emotional time." And this applies to everyone, not just if you're a Taurus.
"Major changes are ready to happen in relationships that are not healthy or jobs that are stifling to one's spirit and creative potential," Page adds.
Astrologer Taanaz Chubb, author of My Pocket Mantras and founder of Forever Conscious, adds that "this full moon might be the cue you need to nix bad habits (or people) that keep you from building a secure and solid foundation for your life."
Hmm ... this could get interesting, right?
Anything special about this particular Hunter's Moon?
Yes, says Page, because the full moon is happening while the moon lines up with Uranus in its orbit. Uranus, says Page, is notorious for its unpredictability and ability to push for change that ultimately results in a better future - even if you are hella uncomfortable while it's happening.
This full moon will also occur when Venus (which is opposite Uranus) is in Scorpio, perhaps stirring an urge to "go after whatever we want to do with fortitude, even if it doesn't turn out the way we anticipate," Page says. But pace yourself girlfriend-Page says it might even trigger a "I will get this even if it kills me" mentality.
So...whoa.
But if that sounds scary AF, it's not ALL dramatic. The Taurus full moon also has a reputation for being grounding and practical, Chubb says. You may feel inclined to root your life, and might literally feel the urge to nurture a green thumb (maybe finally install those cute hanging planters you bought in February), she says.
What signs will feel this full moon the most?
Everyone will be affected by the full moon is some way, although Chubb says anyone with a strong Taurus or Scorpio energy in their charts (say your sun sign is a Taurus, or your moon sign is Taurus) will "definitely be feeling it." But she emphasizes that anyone who has been ignoring an urge to make a change will be feeling the nudge from this moon.
"[The Taurus Full Moon] carries such intense energy this year," she says. "This volatile energy is going to be shaking up the relationships in our lives and highlighting where we need to create better boundaries and practice more self love."
So, hold onto your freaking hat.
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
