Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

Kelly Clarkson just shared a sneak peak at her beauty routine and it's pretty hilarious



I have stanned Kelly Clarkson since "Since You've Been Gone" was a regular radio anthem slash my favorite song on my iPod Mini.

But this week, she did something that basically confirmed that I would willingly die for her if necessary.

On Tuesday, the Voice judge shared a hilarious pic of herself backstage getting ready. And...well, I just have to show it to you, because it's freaking priceless:

 

The Grammy-winning singer flashes a giant grin and a double thumbs-up while wearing what looks like a face wipe over her eyes, and what appears to be zit cream over a blemish on her chin. Behind her it looks like someone is working on doing her hair.

"Just another day in #thechair!" Kelly wrote in the caption. "#iwokeuplikethis."

I don't know about you, but I have never related to a celebrity Instagram as much as I relate to this hilarious photo. Because I too slather spot treatment on my chin zits and wear eye masks when my peepers are puffy AF. (So obviously, I'm only one degree of separation from Kelly and I should probably put this on my business cards.)

Kelly is certainly the queen of keeping it real. Remember how she shared why she got her tubes tied after having two kids: "I have my beautiful children and I'm done!" Or how she gets the last word with every body shamer with the most epic (and succinct) of comebacks.

And Kelly's fans as usual loved the hell out of this photo. "We doesn't deserve the realest queen ever," wrote one fan. "I’m glad I’m not the only mom who breaks out!" wrote another. "Oh my gosh I love you" added another fan.

And while it might seem like NBD that a celeb shares a truly unfiltered shot every now and then, it honestly is pretty awesome to know that even someone as gorgeous, talented, and successful as Kelly Clarkson can get a few chin zits. #wokeuplikethis indeed. 

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9018664&type=article&ctxId=4899&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Kelly+Clarkson+just+shared+a+sneak+peak+at+her+beauty+routine+and+it%27s+pretty+hilarious&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Flifestyle%2Fwomens-health%2Fkelly-clarkson-just-shared-a-sneak-peak-at-her-beauty-routine-id9018664.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:20:00 Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling

Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling

For most of my life, I have not been a traveler.While my friends talked about epic adventures, melodramatically suffering from wanderlust (ugh), and long flights around the world,

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:45:00 According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne

According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne

Ok, one more spray. Well, ok. Two more. What? You really want to smell good. Pheromones and finding the right scent can make or break a date.You don't

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:55:00 How to use circuit training to speed up your workout

How to use circuit training to speed up your workout

In most gyms, the battle lines are clearly drawn: People who lift weights stay on one side, and the people who do cardio stay on

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 17:18:00 EdoJobs, UNESCO, Google train 200 Edo children on digital literacy

EdoJobs, UNESCO, Google train 200 Edo children on digital literacy

…over 500 others to benefit from digital training programmeEdoJobs, in collaboration with Google, Cape Town Science Centre, and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation

0 News 19/10/2018 10:50:00 Politics: King Salman reportedly tightening grip on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid Khashoggi crisis

Politics: King Salman reportedly tightening grip on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid Khashoggi crisis

King Salman of Saudi Arabia is reportedly tightening his grip on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's power as an uncomfortable spotlight falls on the kingdom

0 News 19/10/2018 18:45:00 Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashian

Man thinks he has made it in life after meeting Kim Kardashian

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 19/10/2018 15:28:00 Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Lokoja, Oct. 19, 2018 Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter. Newsmen

0 News 20/10/2018 11:12:00 Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients

Suspected kidnapper reportedly found with a book listing out human parts needed by clients A book listing out some human parts has been found with a

0 News 20/10/2018 15:00:00 I tried electrical muscle stimulation to push my workout to the max

I tried electrical muscle stimulation to push my workout to the max

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Most Watched Movies

cron