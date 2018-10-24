Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne



Ok, one more spray. Well, ok. Two more. What? You really want to smell good. Pheromones and finding the right scent can make or break a date.

You don't want to smell like the mall in middle school or some cheesy cheap body spray.

 Instead, you're hoping she'll be instantly attracted to whichever cologne you choose.

It's a hit-or-miss scenario: she could hate it in the end. Which cologne will be a guaranteed win?

Well, we've all got our tastes and love is a battlefield, so nothing is certain. That said, researchers and reviewers at Faveable have compiled and aggregated a list of the sexiest colognes for men, according to women. They surveyed over 185 scents for over 200 hours to choose the top picks, but one was a clear winner above the rest.

 

So, Which Cologne Will She Love?

According to a series of aggregated reviews and professional research, the most popular cologne among women is allegedly Dior Sauvage. Why? Well, Faveable reports that the pros are its "suave, mysteries, and sensual" scent. It's got notes of vanilla, bergamot, and lavender, which have led it to a 99 percent approval rate.

Bad news: This cologne is going to cost you more than a first date (or a second date – or both combined, depending on where you go). The smallest size is $77. The largest retails for $145. Amazon users have also reported they received fakes through the service, so beware. Imitations won't be quite so attractive.

Honorable Mentions

Though these scents didn't hit the top spot, they might not hurt your chances of getting a second date. These three men's colognes were also pretty highly rated. Give 'em a spritz.

Obviously, how you smell should be up to you. It's always great to get a potential partner's input ("Hey, how's this" or "Do I smell like a Hollister in 2007?"), but it's your nasal cavity, so ultimately, you decide.

