I Never Had A Signed Contract With YBNL – Davolee Opens Up On NL TV (WATCH VIDEO)

YBNL Mafia, Davolee has opened up on the nature of his relationship with Olamide and YBNL.
In a recent interview on Me Myself And I show on Naijaloaded TV the “Way” crooner debunks the rumours of any fall-out with YBNL boss, Olamide while adding that Olamide is a mentor and the one who has given him the platform.
Speaking about the nature of his contract with YBNL, Davolee stated that from the start, he never put pen on paper to sign for YBNL, his relationship with the label has been a deal of Baddo helping a young boy on the street.
Davolee also revealed the inspiration behind his hit single “Way” and also dropped a hint about his future projects.
Watch Video Below:-
[embedded content]
There are two questions bothering minds about Davolee‘s career with YBNL. The questions are ??
Do You Think Davolee Needs A Proper Record Contract With YBNL?
With Picazo And Other New Acts On YBNL, Will Davolee Still Get 100% Full Support From Olamide On His Career?
My Song 'Stay Woke' Is A Motivation For All Hustlers Including Yahoo Boys – Rapper, Otega Admits (Watch Video)"
