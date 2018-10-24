What Would You Do If Nigeria Goes To War With Israel? – Nigerians React To Lai Muhammed Threat To Israel On NL TV (WATCH)

Posted by Jelili Adekunle on October 24, 2018 under NL TV, Talk Zone 2
Few days ago, the news about a statement of threat to Isreal by Nigeria’s Minister for Information, Lai Muhammed over Nnamdi Kanu broke out on the internet.
The Honourable minister was said to have ordered Isreal Government to deport IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria or they risk being attacked by strong Nigeria armed forces that are still fighting Boko Haram ????
Meanwhile, the Minister have since denied the statement saying he didn’t threaten Isreal but Nigerians still got somethings to say to Lai Muhammed concerning the issue on this edition of Voice Of The Street on Naijaloaded TV.
Watch Video Below:-
[embedded content]
Considering Israel’s powerful arsenal and military strength, the question is ????
What Is The First Thing You Would Do If You Hear That Nigerian Army Has Launched First Attack On Israel?
Be sincere please
