Notorious Fraudster Arrested After Duping 2 Widows Over N7Million (Photo)

A notorious fraudster has landed in serious trouble after being arrested for duping victims the sum of N7 million.
A suspect of serial fraud, Mr. Uduakobong Sampson, a native of Okosi Village in Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state has been arrested by the men of Nigeria Police, Oron Area Command for allegedly defrauding people, obtaining money from them under false pretense.
Mr. Sampson who is accused of specializing in duping unsuspecting members of the public was said to have been arrested in Mbiabong area of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after he reportedly obtained over seven million naira in different tranches from two widows, Mrs Hannah Sylvester Medekong and her mother, Mrs. Nkoyo Tishire, under the pretext that he was going to invest the money in his business, promising his victims juicy interest and mouth watery rewards.
Mr. Sampson was also reported to have held himself out as a prophet who could stop what he claims was the ghost of Mrs. Hannah Medekong’s late husband, Mr Sylvester Medekong (Skito) from attacking her and her children, thereby obtaining money from Mrs. Medekong for certain rituals.
Trouble began for the suspect who investigation revealed also contested in Urue Offong/Oruko as House of Assembly aspirant, when he promised to return all the money he collected from the victims on the 8th October, 2018 but could not do so. The suspect eventually went into hiding until series of petitions were penned down against him, causing the police to launch a manhunt for him until his subsequent arrest last week.
Paraded by the police Area Commander in charge of Oron Area Command in the presence of the victims and their lawyer, Barr Cyprian M. Afahanam, immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of Udung Uko Local Government Area, Hon Godwin Okponung, the Chairman, Oron Union Youth Wing Security Council, Mr Tosker Eyo, among others, the suspect confessed to the crimes and pleaded for forgiveness while attributing same to the devil.
In fact, there was another twist when about two more victims of his who visited the police station to confirm arrest of the suspect caused a mild drama at the station by narrating how the he had previously duped them of their hard earned fortune. Two of the visiting victims alleged that the suspect duped them of the sum of ninety two thousand and six hundred thousand naira respectively. The suspect however confessed to the police that those allegations were true.
In his reaction, Counsel to the victims, Barr Cyprian Afahanam of U. A. Uno & Associates thanked the police for their swift response to the petitions which led to the arrest of the suspect. Barr. Afahanam assured the victims that he would liaise with the police to ensure that justice is done.
