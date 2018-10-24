Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

READ THIS!! FIFA Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams



A new and expanded Club World Cup – held every year featuring some of the Premier League and Europe’s top clubs – has been proposed by Fifa.

In official documents seen by the BBC, there are two options for an annual tournament, alongside the original plan for a competition every four years.

Fifa’s ruling council will decide whether and how to proceed when it meets in Rwanda on Thursday and Friday.

Uefa is expected to vote against the plans.

The Club World Cup is currently held every December and features seven teams from six confederations.

Earlier this year, Fifa president Gianni Infantino proposed expanding it to 24 teams, including 12 from Europe, with the competition to be staged every four years.

Opposition to the plans from Fifa Council members – including Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin – resulted in talks being suspended shortly before the start of the World Cup in June.

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:18:00 “My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court

“My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court

A woman has begged a court in Nasarawa to end her marriage because her husband cannot satisfy her sexually. A housewife, Hauwa Adamu, on Wednesday begged

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:24:00 BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole

BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:37:00 MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

Barcelona maintained their 100% start in this season’s Champions League as they cruised to victory over Inter Milan at the Nou Camp. Rafinha opened the scoring

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 08:51:00 Ex-army provost Idada, Obaseki’s aide join PDP

Ex-army provost Idada, Obaseki’s aide join PDP

By Alemma-Ozioruva AliuBENIN CITY – THE rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state depleted Wednesday as former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian

0 News 24/10/2018 09:45:00 BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours

BREAKING: Adamawa Man Climbs Billboard Hanger, Vows To Jump Down Unless Buhari Resigns Within 12 Hours

Lawan Faro, a middle-aged man in Yola, capital of Adamawa State, has climbed a 40-metre-tall billboard hanger, and vowed to fall off it unless President

0 News 19/10/2018 17:09:00 Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu INTERNATIONALwomen group, ‘Women 4 Women’ has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for  re nominating his female deputy, Mrs. Cecelia Ezilo as

0 News 20/10/2018 09:26:00 Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

Mr Christopher Jatau, of Kube Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, has advised farmers in the state to cultivate the habit of saving part of their farm

0 News 19/10/2018 03:57:00 Politics: Theresa May leaves Brussels with little Brexit progress and her own MPs threatening mutiny

Politics: Theresa May leaves Brussels with little Brexit progress and her own MPs threatening mutiny

Theresa May leaves Brussels with no significant progress in Brexit talks. The UK prime minister is under pressure to break key Brexit promises in

0 News 22/10/2018 05:40:00 Fayose remanded, pleads not guilty to N6.9bn fraud charge

Fayose remanded, pleads not guilty to N6.9bn fraud charge

After being in custody for five days, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court, Lagos, charged

Most Watched Movies

cron