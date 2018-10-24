READ THIS!! FIFA Proposes A New Annual Club World Cup Featuring Top European Teams

A new and expanded Club World Cup – held every year featuring some of the Premier League and Europe’s top clubs – has been proposed by Fifa.

In official documents seen by the BBC, there are two options for an annual tournament, alongside the original plan for a competition every four years.

Fifa’s ruling council will decide whether and how to proceed when it meets in Rwanda on Thursday and Friday.

Uefa is expected to vote against the plans.

The Club World Cup is currently held every December and features seven teams from six confederations.

Earlier this year, Fifa president Gianni Infantino proposed expanding it to 24 teams, including 12 from Europe, with the competition to be staged every four years.

Opposition to the plans from Fifa Council members – including Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin – resulted in talks being suspended shortly before the start of the World Cup in June.

