RED POWER!!! Salah, Mane & Firmino Score As Liverpool Thrash Crvena Zvezda 4 – 0 (Watch The Goals Highlight)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 24, 2018 under Sports 0
Mohamed Salah scored twice to reach a half-century of Liverpool goals in a comfortable victory over Red Star Belgrade, as the Reds went top of Champions League Group C.
It was a dominant display from the hosts, Roberto Firmino firing in Andy Robertson’s cut-back on 20 minutes.
Salah got his first just before the break then added a second to reach an impressive landmark by converting a penalty won by Sadio Mane.
Mane then slotted a fourth goal with 10 minutes to go, having missed another penalty just moments before.
You Can Watch & Download The Goals Highlight Below:
Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV
DOWNLOAD VIDEO
f
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
“My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court
A woman has begged a court in Nasarawa to end her marriage because her husband cannot satisfy her sexually. A housewife, Hauwa Adamu, on Wednesday begged
BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of
MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)
Barcelona maintained their 100% start in this season’s Champions League as they cruised to victory over Inter Milan at the Nou Camp. Rafinha opened the scoring
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC moves to decimate Saraki in Kwara
By Omeiza Ajayi Indications have emerged that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki may have sponsored several candidates in the just concluded primary elections of the
NAF personnel fabricate aircraft parts
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday in Lagos unveiled some fabricated items developed by its personnel for support and maintenance of aircraft and armaments. The
Lifestyle: All the Betty and Jughead relationship moments on 'Riverdale' so far
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Betty and Jughead's relationship through "Riverdale's" second season. Betty and Jughead fans are in for a treat this season on
Acid Burn survivor Obanye Francess rounds up her NYSC, shares photos
Nigerian acid burn survivor Obanye Francess Chizoba is all shades of excited as she recently rounded up her service in the NYSC program.Chizoba is the
VP Osinbajo visits Bayelsa, Port Harcourt; meets woman who gives birth at IDP camps (video)
- VP Osinbajo is currently paying a condolence visit to victims of flood in Port Harcourt- Osinbajo has also visited the IDP camp in Bayelsa-
Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police
Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Thursday, asked security agencies in the state to fish out killers of the Treasurer of the state chapter of
Post Your Comment below: >>