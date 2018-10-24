RED POWER!!! Salah, Mane & Firmino Score As Liverpool Thrash Crvena Zvezda 4 – 0 (Watch The Goals Highlight)

Posted by OluwaFemi on October 24, 2018 under Sports 0

Mohamed Salah scored twice to reach a half-century of Liverpool goals in a comfortable victory over Red Star Belgrade, as the Reds went top of Champions League Group C.

It was a dominant display from the hosts, Roberto Firmino firing in Andy Robertson’s cut-back on 20 minutes.

Salah got his first just before the break then added a second to reach an impressive landmark by converting a penalty won by Sadio Mane.

Mane then slotted a fourth goal with 10 minutes to go, having missed another penalty just moments before.

