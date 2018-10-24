Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

RED POWER!!! Salah, Mane & Firmino Score As Liverpool Thrash Crvena Zvezda 4 – 0 (Watch The Goals Highlight)



Posted by OluwaFemi on October 24, 2018 under Sports 0

Mohamed Salah scored twice to reach a half-century of Liverpool goals in a comfortable victory over Red Star Belgrade, as the Reds went top of Champions League Group C.

It was a dominant display from the hosts, Roberto Firmino firing in Andy Robertson’s cut-back on 20 minutes.

Salah got his first just before the break then added a second to reach an impressive landmark by converting a penalty won by Sadio Mane.

Mane then slotted a fourth goal with 10 minutes to go, having missed another penalty just moments before.

You Can Watch & Download The Goals Highlight Below:

Subscribe to Naijaloaded TV

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

f

CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT


Share this post with your Friends on

 



Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:18:00 “My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court

“My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court

A woman has begged a court in Nasarawa to end her marriage because her husband cannot satisfy her sexually. A housewife, Hauwa Adamu, on Wednesday begged

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:24:00 BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole

BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of

0 Top News 24/10/2018 17:37:00 MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)

Barcelona maintained their 100% start in this season’s Champions League as they cruised to victory over Inter Milan at the Nou Camp. Rafinha opened the scoring

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 00:59:00 APC moves to decimate Saraki in Kwara

APC moves to decimate Saraki in Kwara

By Omeiza Ajayi Indications have emerged that the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki may have sponsored several candidates in the just concluded primary elections of the

0 News 22/10/2018 12:15:00 NAF personnel fabricate aircraft parts

NAF personnel fabricate aircraft parts

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday in Lagos unveiled some fabricated items developed by its personnel for support and maintenance of aircraft and armaments. The

0 News 18/10/2018 18:42:00 Lifestyle: All the Betty and Jughead relationship moments on 'Riverdale' so far

Lifestyle: All the Betty and Jughead relationship moments on 'Riverdale' so far

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Betty and Jughead's relationship through "Riverdale's" second season. Betty and Jughead fans are in for a treat this season on

0 News 19/10/2018 04:26:00 Acid Burn survivor Obanye Francess rounds up her NYSC, shares photos

Acid Burn survivor Obanye Francess rounds up her NYSC, shares photos

Nigerian acid burn survivor Obanye Francess Chizoba is all shades of excited as she recently rounded up her service in the NYSC program.Chizoba is the

0 News 19/10/2018 09:41:00 VP Osinbajo visits Bayelsa, Port Harcourt; meets woman who gives birth at IDP camps (video)

VP Osinbajo visits Bayelsa, Port Harcourt; meets woman who gives birth at IDP camps (video)

- VP Osinbajo is currently paying a condolence visit to victims of flood in Port Harcourt- Osinbajo has also visited the IDP camp in Bayelsa-

0 News 19/10/2018 04:51:00 Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police

Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Thursday, asked security agencies in the state to fish out killers of the Treasurer of the state chapter of

Most Watched Movies

cron