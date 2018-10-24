Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Finally! Wizkid Reveals Relationship Status With Tiwa Savage



Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 24, 2018

Wizkid has finally revealed his relationship status with Tiwa Savage, after the reactions that trailed the release of his recent video “Fever.”

The music video which features the Mavin’s First Lady, sparked, saw them in many suggestive pose, and this fueled their dating rumours more.

Well, it seems Wizkid has come out to clear the air.

Confirming his relationship with the mother of one on his Instagram page, Wizkid described her as his ‘Best Friend’

The ‘Starboy’ crooner also described the recently released ‘Fever’ video as “very special to him.” He wrote;

This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video

