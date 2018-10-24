Finally! Wizkid Reveals Relationship Status With Tiwa Savage

Posted by Kabir Afolayan on October 24, 2018 under Entertainment 5
Wizkid has finally revealed his relationship status with Tiwa Savage, after the reactions that trailed the release of his recent video “Fever.”
The music video which features the Mavin’s First Lady, sparked, saw them in many suggestive pose, and this fueled their dating rumours more.
Well, it seems Wizkid has come out to clear the air.
Confirming his relationship with the mother of one on his Instagram page, Wizkid described her as his ‘Best Friend’
The ‘Starboy’ crooner also described the recently released ‘Fever’ video as “very special to him.” He wrote;
This one is special to me. Made a movie with my Best friend! #Fever official Video
CLICK TO DROP YOUR COMMENT
Share this post with your Friends on
Related Articles
“My Husband Cannot Satisfy Me Sexually” – Housewife Cries Out In Court
A woman has begged a court in Nasarawa to end her marriage because her husband cannot satisfy her sexually. A housewife, Hauwa Adamu, on Wednesday begged
BREAKING: EFCC Speaks On Arrest, Prosecution Of Oshiomhole
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a suit accusing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of
MERCILESS!!! Rafinha, Alba Score As Barcelona Finish Inter Milan 2 – 0 (Goals Highlight)
Barcelona maintained their 100% start in this season’s Champions League as they cruised to victory over Inter Milan at the Nou Camp. Rafinha opened the scoring
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Strategy: Actress Elizabeth Banks has used a somewhat controversial piece of negotiation advice to shape her career
Elizabeth Banks is an actress, a director, and a producer. She recently hosted a series of podcasts and films featuring mid-cap companies that are
Take note: Nigeria to experience hot, dry weather on Wednesday, October 24
- NiMet has predicted partly cloudy, hot and dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country - It also predicted
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Lagos Assembly Tells PSP Operators Disengaged By Ambode To Resume ‘Full Operations’
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday mandated local government executives in the state to call on the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators in
Lifestyle: Police found the remains of 63 more infants and fetuses at a second funeral home in Detroit
Detroit police found 63 remains of infants and fetuses at a funeral home — just days after discovering the remains of 11 babies at a
Ogun swears in new Chief Judge
The new Chief Judge of Ogun State Mosunmola Dipeolu sworn in Monday morning at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Amongst the notable individuals at the
Post Your Comment below: >>