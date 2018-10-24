Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Top News |

I am still in the PDP – deputy senate president Ekweremadu, clears the air on defection rumors



The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied reports making rounds that he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

In a statement released by his media aide, Ekweremadu who is currently out of the country, said everyone should be rest assured that he is still in PDP.

Read the statement below

“I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement. In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this. My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.

“I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support. Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP”.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Top News 24/10/2018 18:53:00 Liverpool thrash FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield

Liverpool thrash FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield

Liverpool thrashed FK Crvena Zvezda 4-0 on Wednesday, October 24, as they soared to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.FK Crvena Zvezda made

0 Top News 24/10/2018 18:55:00 Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup?

Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup?

If you’re like most people, you probably use the terms “chinup” and “pullup” interchangeably to mean the same hard AF upper-body exercise.But it turns out,

0 Top News 24/10/2018 19:00:00 I am still in the PDP – deputy senate president Ekweremadu, clears the air on defection rumors

I am still in the PDP – deputy senate president Ekweremadu, clears the air on defection rumors

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied reports making rounds that he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC. In a statement

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 14:25:00 Nigeria is 7th largest integrated market in the world – US Ambassador

Nigeria is 7th largest integrated market in the world – US Ambassador

Ilorin – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, says that Nigeria is the seventh largest integrated market in the world, with more

0 News 19/10/2018 00:15:00 NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire

NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire

By Michael Eboh THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, denied culpability in the pipeline fire incident that occurred last week in Umuaduru and Umuimo communities

0 News 19/10/2018 10:23:00 Nigerian lady cries out after her husband held her hostage in Germany, shares videos on Facebook

Nigerian lady cries out after her husband held her hostage in Germany, shares videos on Facebook

Lots of women are experiencing one form domestic violence or another but only few of them voice out their pains and sufferings. Some women survive

0 News 21/10/2018 17:12:00 OML30: ‘GMou’ll ensure devt of host communities’

OML30: ‘GMou’ll ensure devt of host communities’

By Kosiso OnyibaluA community leader in Ofuoma oil-producing community, where Afiesere Oilfield in OML30 is located,  Mr. Chris Eriyamremu,  has said that the Global Memorandum of

0 News 19/10/2018 18:52:00 We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari

We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari

President Buhari today in Abuja said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of

0 News 24/10/2018 00:04:00 China officially launches the world's longest sea bridge

China officially launches the world's longest sea bridge

In usual fashion, China has officially launched its 55km bridge and tunnel which turns out to be the world's longest sea bridge.We're guessing China's general

Most Watched Movies

cron