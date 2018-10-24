The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied reports making rounds that he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.
In a statement released by his media aide, Ekweremadu who is currently out of the country, said everyone should be rest assured that he is still in PDP.
Read the statement below
“I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement. In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.
“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this. My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.
“I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support. Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP”.
Related Articles
Liverpool thrash FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield
Liverpool thrashed FK Crvena Zvezda 4-0 on Wednesday, October 24, as they soared to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.FK Crvena Zvezda made
Can someone please explain the difference between a chinup and a pullup?
If you’re like most people, you probably use the terms “chinup” and “pullup” interchangeably to mean the same hard AF upper-body exercise.But it turns out,
I am still in the PDP – deputy senate president Ekweremadu, clears the air on defection rumors
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied reports making rounds that he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC. In a statement
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigeria is 7th largest integrated market in the world – US Ambassador
Ilorin – The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, says that Nigeria is the seventh largest integrated market in the world, with more
NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire
By Michael Eboh THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, denied culpability in the pipeline fire incident that occurred last week in Umuaduru and Umuimo communities
Nigerian lady cries out after her husband held her hostage in Germany, shares videos on Facebook
Lots of women are experiencing one form domestic violence or another but only few of them voice out their pains and sufferings. Some women survive
OML30: ‘GMou’ll ensure devt of host communities’
By Kosiso OnyibaluA community leader in Ofuoma oil-producing community, where Afiesere Oilfield in OML30 is located, Mr. Chris Eriyamremu, has said that the Global Memorandum of
We are still focused on security and the hope of bringing peace and improved economy – president Buhari
President Buhari today in Abuja said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of
China officially launches the world's longest sea bridge
In usual fashion, China has officially launched its 55km bridge and tunnel which turns out to be the world's longest sea bridge.We're guessing China's general
Post Your Comment below: >>