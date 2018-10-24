Liverpool thrash FK Crvena Zvezda at Anfield

Liverpool thrashed FK Crvena Zvezda 4-0 on Wednesday, October 24, as they soared to the top of their UEFA Champions League group.
FK Crvena Zvezda made 5 changes from the previous loss to PSG but they always looked second at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino opened the scoring with a crisp finish for the Reds in the 20th minute.
However, the goal was all about Xherdan Shaqiri, who first won back possession with a great tackle and then played a pinpoint through ball to feed Andy Robertson, who then set up Firmino.
Mohamed Salah then made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime with a clinical finish.
That man Shaqiri provided the spark again with a deft assist to the Egyptian.
The halftime break offered little respite for the Serbs as they conceded a penalty soon after the restart.
Sadio Mane looked to be running far from goal but was barged by the defender. Salah dispatched the spot-kick confidently.
The icing on the cake was provided by Sadio Mane in the 80th minute.
Some slick play saw Daniel Sturridge unselfishly feed Mane and the Senegalese stalwart fired home from close-range.
Source: Legit.ng
