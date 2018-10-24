Lai Mohammed Finally Speaks On ‘Threat Comment’ To Israel Over Nnamdi Kanu

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday denied the report on social media that he threatened that Nigeria would send missile to Israel if the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was not released to Nigeria for the continuation of his prosecution.

The Minister also said that the resurfacing of the IPOB leader in Israel has justified the claims of the federal government that it was not aware of his whereabouts. Briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Alhaji Mohammed described the allegation against him as fake news.

According to him, “I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement. But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.

“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections. Having said that, I have nothing more to add to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu.

“But this has proven that all along when Kanu disappeared and the mob was asking the Nigerian army to account for the whereabouts of Kanu; I kept saying that Kanu knows where he is. He was not in the custody of the Federal Government. We have been vindicated today. Any other statement will be made in due course.”

