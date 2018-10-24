Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

See What This Catholic Priest Was Spotted Doing With A Female Worker (Photo)



Posted by Komolafe Daniel on October 25, 2018

According to multiple online reports, a Catholic priest stunned his fellow workers while having a fun time with a female colleague on a beach.

The priest identified as Rev. Fr. Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of Mzuzu Diocese in Malawi was pictured enjoying his time with his colleague named Grace Mwiwa.

According to sources, the priest is in charge of the Church radio station called Tigawane radio while Grace Mwiwa is one of the presenters who recently got promoted to administrative job.

It was gathered that the radio station organized a party at beach where the priest was seen having a swell time.

However, the viral picture has divided internet users as some say the priest didn’t do anything wrong because he’s human and allowed to have fun while others have argued that the way he handled the female colleague at the beach in his half-naked state can lead to his downfall if he’s not careful considering the oath of celibacy.

