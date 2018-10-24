[Music] Blessing (Omo Ilaje) X Terry Apala – Melegbe

Melegba is a song by Nigerian hip hop recording artist Blessing (Omo Ilaje) features Terry Apala (the son of microphone)

One thing you can say about Blessing (Omo Ilaje) is that he has constantly churned out dope tunes since he broke into the music industry.

Synergy star man, Blessing omo ilaje got the assistance of Terry Apala, and famed producer Ozedicux, on his new release titled ‘Melegba’

Terry Apala adds his bass sonic vocals to the already almost-made piece while Ozedicux showoff his brilliance as a producer on the production sound.

With little doubt, the song is a potential new import to your playlist, especially if you’re an trap-pop lover.

Listen & Download “Blessing (Omo Ilaje) X Terry Apala – Melegbe” below:-

