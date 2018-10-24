“I Have Not Received N30b From Federal Government” – Governor Fayemi Cries Out

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has denied reports that he has received N30 billion from the Federation account.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, quoted Mr Fayemi as saying that the people of the state should discountenance the rumour as it was fake and unfounded.
He said:-
“The fact remains that the new administration has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration a week ago.
“The attention of Ekiti State Government has been drawn to some malicious reports from some quarters that the new administration has received N30 billion from the federal government in the last one week
“We will have ignored this baseless rumour that is being circulated, especially in social media by some unscrupulous individuals, but for the sake of members of the public that could be misled in the process.
“As a responsible government that believes in accountability and transparency, this government will always provide correct information to the people on all its transactions and will not hide anything from the people.
“Members of the public are thereby assured of regular briefings on the state of finances and developments in the state
“The era of government by deceit and falsehood has ended on Oct. 15. The present administration is focused on meeting its obligations to workers, pensioners and the general public“.
The governor said that his administration would not be distracted by baseless rumours in the discharge of its duties to the people of the state.
