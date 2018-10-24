Ooni Of Ife Denies Allegation He Promised Marriage To Another Lady

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has denied having any thing to do with one Elizabeth Odunlami, who, recently, took to Facebook, to claim that the king promised her marriage and used her name for business transactions.

The US based Nigerian lady took to Facebook to allege the newly married King, used her to get a contract in the U.S, then dumped her for his new wife, Naomi. She said The Ooni promised to marry her on several occasions. (READ HERE)

In a statement signed by the palace’s director, media & public affairs, Moses Olafare, on Wednesday, the monarch denied the allegations.

While we sympathise with Miss Elizabeth Odunlami (if the identity is real) who obviously has become a victim of a fraudlent act perpetrated by a scammer disguising to be Ooni Ogunwusi, we find it pertinent to debunk this sacrilegious and unfounded allegation which is not unlikely to be another calculated ploy adopted by some unprovoked detractors using psseudo-identities. Good members of the public especially ladies are hereby cautioned against communicating with anyone presenting himself to be the Ooni Ogunwusi and swiftly report such a matter or person to the relevant security agencies, the release said.

